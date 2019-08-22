Snap Bio's Lead Candidate Overcomes Resistance of Approved Drugs for Liver Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Bio, Inc., a preclinical oncology company, today announced that its lead drug candidate, SNP-162, has been found to effectively overcome disabling drug-resistance and represents a new treatment for recurrent advanced and metastatic liver cancer. In collaboration with the Institute of Biomedical Research of Barcelona (IIBB-CSIC/IDIBAPS), Snap Bio has demonstrated that SNP-162 potently inhibits the growth of various liver cancer cell lines that are resistant to Sorafenib, a first-line therapy that is FDA-approved for treating inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

HCC and hepatoblastoma, a rare childhood liver cancer, represent major healthcare challenges with 5-year survival rates of less than 5% for advanced and metastasized disease. The American Cancer Society estimates about 42,000 new HCC cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. and over 840,000 new cases worldwide (http://gco.iarc.fr/). The effectiveness of current standard-of-care medicines for advanced HCC is often thwarted by drug resistance, leading to resurgent tumors that no longer respond to treatment. New therapeutics that can overcome these challenges are urgently needed.

"HCC treated with Sorafenib rapidly acquires drug resistance. The potency of SNP-162 against Sorafenib-resistant liver cancer cells is impressive and represents a step forward in combating this difficult disease," said Dr. Albert Morales, the oncology investigator who led these studies in the Cell Death and Proliferation Department at IIBB-CSIC/IDIBAPS. "Treating drug-resistant liver cancer remains a major unmet medical need," said Dr. Mark Burk, Founder and CEO of Snap Bio, Inc. "This study not only demonstrates the effectiveness of SNP-162 and our genetic marker-driven approach to overcoming drug-resistance in HCC, but also validates the utility of our technology platform for discovery of highly potent and selective kinase inhibitors. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Dr. Morales and advancing our liver cancer program toward an IND filing."

About Snap Bio

Snap Bio is a preclinical oncology company focused on delivering first-in-class treatments to help patients suffering from liver cancer and other challenging malignancies. Snap Bio has assembled an outstanding team of experts, advisors, and partners to advance its promising liver cancer program, with a long-term goal of expanding to other cancer types in which its lead molecules already have shown strong efficacy. [www.snap-bio.com]

Media Contact

Mark J. Burk

President and CEO of Snap Bio, Inc.

Tel: +1 (858) 362-8567

Email: mburk@snap-bio.com

SOURCE Snap Bio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.snap-bio.com

