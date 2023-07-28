SNAP FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Snap Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws
28 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP)
Further details on the investigation: On July 25, 2023, the Company reported a weaker than expected Q3 forecast. On this news, SNAP stock price fell sharply from a closing price of $12.51 per share on July 25, 2023 to open at $10.36 on July 26, 2023, declining 19% in premarket trading.
CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887
