Snap Inc. Partners with Google Cloud to Power Multi-Modal Generative AI Experiences Within its My AI Chatbot

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Snap Inc. to power generative AI experiences within My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot and one of the largest consumer chatbots available today.

Snapchat will leverage the strong multimodal capabilities of Gemini on Vertex AI, particularly the technology's ability to understand and operate across different types of information like text, audio, image, video, and code, to offer more engaging and innovative features for the Snapchat community through My AI. For example, with Gemini on Vertex AI integrated into the app, Snapchatters can ask My AI to translate a photo of a street sign while traveling abroad, or take a video of different snack offerings to ask which one is the healthiest option.

First launched on Google Cloud in 2011, Snapchat offers a fast, fun way to communicate visually with friends and family. The continued popularity of these core product values helps distinguish Snapchat from other internet platforms and has enabled the platform to grow to reach more than 850 million monthly active users.

As an innovator in the technology space, Snap is helping define how gen AI will help people express themselves, learn about the world, and connect with their friends and family. As the company continues to invest in AI, Snap is already seeing strong business value from its partnership with Google Cloud. Since Snapchat deployed Gemini on Vertex AI to support My AI, the company saw over 2.5x as much engagement within Snapping to My AI in the United States.

"This partnership with Google Cloud reinforces everything that's so important to serving our community. Snap is all about empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. Now with Gemini in My AI, Snapchatters can learn so much more about the world, do it really quickly in the moment, and easily share that with friends," said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap.

"Snap was an early leader in helping people communicate in a digital world, and now it is at the forefront of using generative AI to build agents that create new value for its community," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Gemini models on Vertex AI are now powering millions of multimodal interactions in the Snapchat app every day that allow Snapchatters to better engage with My AI — with built-in accuracy and safety features."

Snap and Google Cloud's 10+ year partnership has continued to evolve, with Snap adopting Google Cloud's data, analytics, and AI/ML technologies to fuel growth and shape the customer experience. Multimodal capabilities powered by Google Cloud's generative AI technology are now live for all U.S. Snapchatters in My AI.

