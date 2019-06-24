Snap Kitchen Expands Fresh and Healthy Ready-to-Eat Meals to 80 Million Households

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Kitchen, a health-focused lifestyle brand with benefit-driven products that promote overall wellbeing, today announced the launch of direct shipping for its award-winning ready-to-eat meals designed to help people look and feel their best. Previously available via on-demand delivery and in-store pick up in Austin, Houston, Dallas and Philadelphia, the company's dietitian-curated, chef-prepared meals are now available to 80 million households throughout the south and east coast with overnight shipping, with plans to continue rolling out across the country.

Recently named one of the "Top 10 Best Meal Delivery Services" in the country by USA TODAY 10Best, Snap Kitchen takes an ingredient-focused approach to healthy eating and meticulously sources only the highest-quality real foods, making it easy to find healthy and convenient meal options for all lifestyles and dietary needs. Every Snap Kitchen meal is designed with health benefits in mind and balance leafy greens and veggies, healthy fats and high-quality proteins essential for brain, muscle and gut health.

"For too long the food industry has been a confusing place where it is unclear what you are putting into your body, much less what effect it might have on your overall health," says Jon Carter, CEO of Snap Kitchen. "At Snap Kitchen, we source only the highest-quality, simple ingredients to help our customers benefit from reduced inflammation, better digestion, increased energy, clearer skin and a better night's sleep. With direct shipping, we're now able to help individuals seeking a happy, healthy lifestyle on a much broader scale across the country and, eventually, nationwide with an expanded product offering that will include beverages and snacks."

All Snap Kitchen plates are personally designed by a team of Registered Dietitians, chefs and certified personal trainers, with curated lifestyle plans including low carb, high protein, paleo, Whole30, keto-friendly, vegetarian, balance and a quick-start option that allows customers to try an edited selection of menu favorites. Additionally, customers have the option to build their own lifestyle plan from scratch and customize to suit their specific needs and goals. Committed to only using ingredients that promote optimal health and reduce the risk of disease, Snap Kitchen meals are made fresh daily and do not contain any gluten, antibiotics, added hormones, or artificial preservatives, flavors or colors.

With direct shipping, Snap Kitchen is now widely available beyond the company's original four markets in Texas and Philadelphia with at-home delivery expanding to 15 states and major metro areas including Baltimore, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Washington, D.C., and more. Customers can build a 6 or 12 meal Box with Benefits from 36 different menu options ranging from $3.99 to $12.99. The fresh, never frozen, meals can be delivered within two days of ordering and arrive ready to eat.

Dedicated to global sustainability since its inception, Snap Kitchen uses compostable containers and has chosen recyclable boxes with biodegradable and reusable inserts for the new direct ship offering. Additionally, all leftover food that is not sold is donated to local non-profit food recovery programs.

About Snap Kitchen

Founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, Snap Kitchen provides health-focused meals and products with real, simple ingredients to help busy people look and feel their best. The brand offers benefit-driven foods in the form of dietitian-curated meals, sides, juices and snacks with customized, personalized lifestyle plans to fit every lifestyle. Dedicated to global sustainability, Snap Kitchen uses 100% compostable containers and containers, sources environmentally sustainable protein and donates all non-purchased food to local charities. Snap Kitchen offers direct shipping throughout the south and east coast as well as on-demand delivery, lifestyle plan subscriptions and in-store pick up in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia. For more information, including if Snap Kitchen delivers in your area, visit www.snapkitchen.com.

