Snap Kitchen Partners with Whole Foods Market for Nutritious Ready-to-Eat Meals to Go

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap Kitchen , the omnichannel maker of dietitian-curated meals for all lifestyles, today announced a partnership with Whole Foods Market to launch Snap Kitchen's fresh, ready-to-eat meals in select stores throughout the Southwest region. Starting this week, Snap Kitchen is available for purchase in all six Whole Foods Market stores in Austin, Texas, where both companies are headquartered.

"Whole Foods Market was an early pioneer in changing the way consumers look at real food, mindful eating and healthy living," said Jon Carter, CEO at Snap Kitchen. "Similarly, our mission has always been to help improve the lives of others by making it easy to eat healthy, delicious meals made from well-sourced ingredients, with options to meet a variety of lifestyles and nutrition goals."

Snap Kitchen's new lineup at Whole Foods Market stores features 35 fresh prepared meals and beverages, including plant-based offerings suitable for vegetarians and seafood-based meals – all of which are made without gluten and color-coded by lifestyle category, including vegan, keto, Whole30® and paleo. Among the breakfast choices are fan favorites like quinoa chorizo breakfast tacos, banana pancakes, and a spinach and goat cheese frittata. Lunch and dinner menu items range from creamy mushroom fusilli to a veggie burger, sweet chili glazed Atlantic salmon and an umami grain bowl. Additionally, customers can also choose from a variety of benefit-driven juices, smoothies, protein shakes and Snap's popular Glow Collagen Water.

"We understand people are busier than ever these days and we're excited to offer a new healthy line of ready-to-eat meal options that meet our high quality standards and meet the need of our customers," said Jessica Johnson, regional vice president of the Southwest region at Whole Foods Market.

Every Snap Kitchen meal is designed with health benefits in mind and balances leafy greens and veggies, healthy fats and high-quality proteins essential for brain, muscle and gut health. Committed to only using ingredients that promote optimal health and reduce the risk of disease, Snap Kitchen meals are made fresh daily, never frozen, and do not contain any gluten, antibiotics, added hormones, or artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. Additionally, Snap Kitchen uses compostable containers with recyclable lids to help reduce waste.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with such an iconic name that is essentially synonymous with healthy living and eating," added Carter. "This is a unique opportunity to grow Snap Kitchen's retail footprint on a significant scale and also introduce our nutrient-packed meals to a new set of health-conscious shoppers seeking a happy, healthy lifestyle."

Snap Kitchen currently has 33 retail stores across Texas and Philadelphia. The company launched its e-commerce platform and five-star reviewed iOS app in 2016, along with a subscription meal plan program that's available via local on-demand delivery or in-store pickup. In June 2019, Snap Kitchen extended its national reach with direct shipping to an additional 80 million households across 15 states and cities including New York, New Jersey, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C.

About Snap Kitchen

Founded in 2010 in Austin, Texas, Snap Kitchen provides health-focused meals and products with real, simple ingredients to help busy people look and feel their best. The brand offers benefit-driven foods in the form of dietitian-curated meals, sides, juices and snacks with customized, personalized lifestyle plans to fit every lifestyle. Dedicated to global sustainability, Snap Kitchen uses compostable containers, sources environmentally sustainable protein and donates all non-purchased food to local charities. Snap Kitchen offers direct shipping throughout the south and east coast as well as on-demand delivery, lifestyle plan subscriptions and in-store pick up in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Philadelphia. For more information, including if Snap Kitchen delivers in your area, visit www.snapkitchen.com .

