Snap! Mobile Inc. Closes $90M Financing Led by Elysian Park Ventures

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Mobile Inc. today announced it has closed a $90M round of financing, its second to date. The company is the parent organization of Snap Raise , the nation's largest and most secure digital fundraising platform for high school teams, clubs and activity groups.

Led by Elysian Park Ventures , the private investment arm affiliated with the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the funding will accelerate the creation of new program and financial management software built specifically to support high school arts and athletic programs. In addition, the capital will enable Snap! Mobile Inc. to create and launch new financial technologies while remaining inquisitive about point solutions that solve critical product-related needs for its growing customer roster.

"Our data shows that high school coaches and activity leaders serve on average for just three years, yet when we speak to these leaders, they share a universal desire to build lasting and impactful programs at their schools," said Cole Morgan, CEO of Snap! Mobile Inc. "It's time to empower these leaders with an ecosystem of software services - including fundraising, budgeting, team administration, e-commerce, and beyond - that supports the amazing work they do to champion kids while preserving the value of their work for their successors and for the schools themselves."

Over the next few months, Snap! Mobile will continue to invest and innovate in the fundraising space while building a comprehensive technology platform to enable school administrators, athletic and arts directors, principals, and financial officers to budget, track and manage every aspect of their programs. Set to be released in 2022, this new offering will embody the company's core mission to support coaches and leaders so they can do what they do best - champion kids.

"We invest in companies that are building the future of sports," said Cole Van Nice, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Elysian Park Ventures, "and that includes providing high school communities with the technologies and solutions they need to build modern sports programs. We've invested in Snap! Mobile because we believe that the high school sports and activities space deserves to benefit from the same exciting innovation we're seeing elsewhere in the industry. The space is also wildly fractured and in need of unification. Snap! Mobile has a unique vision, team and infrastructure to bring it together in a way that makes the experience better for schools, coaches, families, and kids."

Since its founding in 2014, Snap! Mobile Inc. has built the nation's largest digital fundraising platform in Snap Raise, the solution of choice for more than 15,000 individual schools and organizations, 48,000 teams, groups and clubs and more than 2.5 million artists and athletes in schools and organizations nationwide. The innovative approach digitized high school athletic and club fundraisers, making it easier and more effective for program leaders to raise funds year-round through online fundraising and a free to use e-commerce platform. Today, groups using Snap Raise have collectively raised more than $430M and counting.

At Snap! Mobile, we believe that every kid needs a champion. We're building the first platform designed to help teams, groups, schools, and school districts around the country easily fund, manage, and create impactful youth programs. Teams turn to Snap Raise to fund their seasons and raise money year-round. Administrators and Athletic Directors use Snap Mobile to track, budget and manage spend at the school and district level. Since 2014 we've worked with more than 15,000 unique schools and organizations around the nation, and helped teams raise more than $430M in total funds. To learn more about how Snap! Mobile can help your team, group, school or district, visit www.snapraise.com.

Elysian Park Ventures is a private investment firm created by the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers that partners with exceptional entrepreneurs operating at the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Elysian Park invests across stages from seed to growth, and also provides entrepreneurs with strategic, operational, and management resources through the Global Sports Venture Studio, Robin, and Breakaway Data, among others. Learn more at www.elysian park.ventures.

