Snap! Mobile Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List in the Best Challenger Brands, Best Fundraisers Categories

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Mobile is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands, Best Fundraisers Categories. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We're thrilled to be featured among Inc.'s Best In Business honorees, and especially proud to be the only company recognized for fundraising. Our team works extremely hard behind the scenes to deliver a platform that is sophisticated, simple, and safe. For budget-starved schools and youth programs this means "results". This year, we surpassed $1 billion raised, a testament to the performance of our platform and the dedication of our team," said Snap! Mobile CEO, Cole Morgan.

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Snap! Mobile

Recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's "Most Innovative Companies", Snap! Mobile has been proudly supporting school and youth programs across the country since 2014. To date, Snap! Raise has raised more than $1 billion for over 150,000 groups and teams, reaching over 12.5 million participants and donors. Snap! Mobile further supports schools, groups, and teams with its groundbreaking Snap! Mobile One solution, an all-in-one app designed to simplify operations and enhance community engagement. To see how Snap! Mobile can support your program, visit snapraise.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

