Snap! Mobile Renews 4-Year Partnership as Exclusive Fundraising Platform Partner of the NFHS

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Mobile has agreed to a new 4-year partnership renewal and has officially been named the Official and Exclusive Fundraising Platform Partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). Snap! Mobile has been an official NFHS Corporate Partner since 2022.

Snap! Mobile's program management platform supports the administrative needs of coaches and program leaders, from fundraising to fund management, budgeting, rostering, streamlined communications, and more. This solution also enables high school coaches and group leaders to build thriving programs for themselves and their participants by streamlining back-office work and providing greater transparency in program administration.

"The NFHS is excited to renew and expand the scope of our 4-year partnership with Snap! Mobile," said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of NFHS. "Increasing access and growing participation in high school sports & activities is one of the core objectives of the NFHS, and accomplishing these goals at a program level often comes down to budget. Over the past 10 years, Snap! Mobile has distinguished itself as the market leader in digital fundraising, helping schools increase participation while also freeing up coaches and administrators to focus more time on their players and programs. We are thrilled to call them an exclusive partner," she added.

"We know that the biggest challenges facing athletes, coaches, and administrators generally comes down to budget and time," said Wes Sims, Head of Product & Sales Partnerships at Snap! Mobile. "Being the exclusive fundraising partner for NFHS membership while working alongside NFHS leadership to provide support and education at the administrative level gives us an unparalleled opportunity to bring our comprehensive toolset to the high school athletics and activities space. This translates into better funded programs and provides critical time back to administrators, while also helping to further education around important issues like compliance, financial transparency, and student data protection," he added.

Snap! Mobile, founded in 2014, is the creator of Snap! Raise, the nation's largest innovative digital fundraising platform for high school and youth athletics and activities. Since its founding, Snap! Raise has helped more than 125,000 schools, groups, and teams raise more than $800 million.

About the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leadership organization for high school sports and performing arts activities. Since 1920, the NFHS has led the development of education-based interscholastic sports and performing arts activities that help students succeed in their lives. The NFHS sets direction for the future by building awareness and support, improving the participation experience, establishing consistent standards and rules for competition, and helping those who oversee high school sports and activities. The NFHS writes playing rules for 17 sports for boys and girls at the high school level. Through its 50 member state associations and the District of Columbia, the NFHS reaches more than 19,800 high schools and 12 million participants in high school activity programs, including more than 7.8 million in high school sports. As the recognized national authority on interscholastic activity programs, the NFHS conducts national meetings; sanctions interstate events; offers online publications and services for high school coaches and officials; sponsors professional organizations for high school coaches, officials, speech and debate coaches, and music adjudicators; offers online education courses for coaches, administrators, students, officials, performing arts educators, parents and others; and serves as a national information resource of interscholastic athletics and activities. For more information, visit the NFHS website at www.nfhs.org.

About Snap! Mobile, Inc.

Snap! Mobile has been proudly supporting programs around the country with simple and dependable services since 2014. Snap! Raise has raised $900 million dollars for over 125,000 groups and teams through over 12.5 million participants and donors. In addition to the Snap! Raise fundraising solution, Snap! Mobile further supports schools, groups, and teams with its other brands and products: Snap! Spend (transparent money management solution), Snap! Store (spirit wear), FanX, and Snap! Manage (integrated scheduling, communication, and registration solution). To see how Snap! Mobile can support your program, visit snapraise.com.

