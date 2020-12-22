Snap! Raise Hires Stuart Silberg as Chief Technology Officer

SEATTLE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Raise, the nation's largest digital fundraising and program management platform for high school teams, clubs, and activity groups, has hired Stuart Silberg as Chief Technology Officer. Silberg brings to Snap! Raise more than 30 years of technology management experience and is responsible for the creation and development of new Snap! Raise solutions aimed at unifying the tools that athletic, arts, and district administrators use to manage extracurricular programs.

"Stuart is a great fit at Snap! Raise and complements our executive team perfectly. He has a varied and impressive background from global technology executive to startup founder. I love that he knows how to build and scale products that change how people access much-needed services," said Cole Morgan CEO of Snap! Raise. "Most importantly, Stuart believes in our mission to serve coaches and educators through the creation of products that make their lives easier. It's this drive that makes Stuart the right person to lead our technical growth now and into the future."

Silberg is a technology and startup veteran known for creating and scaling world-class online services. Prior to joining Snap! Raise, Silberg spent multiple years as CTO of Expedia Group, where he led technical efforts for Expedia Affiliate Network (EAN) and before that was CTO of Hotels.com where he managed the technical product development and operations of hundreds of sites worldwide. Following Expedia, Silberg co-founded Comencia, an online direct-to-business travel booking solution which was purchased in 2017 by DigitalTown Inc. Following the acquisition, he joined Seattle-based A Place for Mom, the largest senior care and housing service in North America. While there, he helped them mature and scale the tech team, doubling it in size while implementing agile processes and defining a new tech stack for the company to consolidate technologies.

"I am very excited to be working at Snap! Raise. The mission is loud and clear, and perfectly aligns with my values and raison d'être as an operator," said Silberg. "I can't wait to start building out our technical talent and contributing to the growth of this amazing business."

