Snap! Raise Ranks No. 182 on Prestigious Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ List

SEATTLE, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap! Raise, the nation's leading digital fundraising solution for schools, clubs, and universities, ranked No. 182 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners for 2019 are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2015 to 2018.

In the past three years, Snap! Mobile grew an impressive 608 percent, and this is the second year in a row that the company has made the Fast 500 list. In 2018, Snap! Raise ranked number 46 on the list.

Driven by a desire to improve how schools, clubs, and universities generate the funds they need to build impactful programs, Snap! Raise has a simple mission; enable coaches, district administrators, club presidents and university advancement teams to effortlessly engage with donors anywhere in the nation.

Snap! Raise is reshaping the fundraising industry. Gone are the days of unsafe door-to-door solicitation and expensive product-based fundraisers. With Snap! Raise, coaches gain access to a nationwide network of local fundraising experts and a secure, safe and proven solution that makes year-round fundraising a snap.

"We're passionate about our mission to support youth coaches and extracurricular program leaders, a vital yet overlooked group in education, in their goal to build thriving programs," said Snap! Raise CEO Cole Morgan. "Exceptional leaders create exceptional experiences for students, and we aim to ensure every student has access to participate in their favorite programs."

About Snap! Raise

Snap! Raise is the nation's leading fundraising solution for youth athletics and extracurricular programs. Since 2014, Snap! Raise has helped more than 50,000 teams and youth programs around the country raise over $400M in tax-deductible donations. To learn more, visit https://www.snap-raise.com.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Snap! Raise PR

rileyb@snap-raise.com

(425) 533-3882

Related Links

https://www.snap-raise.com

SOURCE Snap! Raise

Related Links

https://www.snap-raise.com

