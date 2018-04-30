SnapApp Named 2018 Marketo LaunchPoint Partner of the Year

"We are honored to be recognized for the powerful partnership we have built with Marketo and the dynamic results our joint customers have seen as a result of our work together," said Seth Lieberman, SnapApp CEO and co-founder. "Our joint customers are using the combined power of SnapApp and Marketo to drive better qualified leads, engage prospects, and get real business results in today's engagement economy."

The robust integration SnapApp built with Marketo allows users to seamlessly layer sales qualifying questions on to engaging content, and funnel user responses directly to Marketo and sales to enable better conversations that lead to more opportunities.

With the combined power of Marketo and SnapApp marketers can flip the script from seller-centric to buyer-centric, and allow buyers to determine for themselves when they're ready to talk instead of having sales waste time on people who aren't ready to buy.

"The winners of the 2018 Revvie Awards are some of the boldest and bravest marketers in the world," said Sarah Kennedy, chief marketing officer at Marketo. "Their submissions are examples of the innovative ways our partners and customers are embracing technology to deliver engaging experiences for their customers and revenue for their businesses."

Marketo and SnapApp have jointly worked with nearly 100 customers in the last six months; to learn more about how the two work together, see the SnapApp LaunchPoint page.

About SnapApp

SnapApp empowers marketers to create personalized interactive experiences that activate buyers, accelerates leads through the funnel, and unleashes growth. Seamlessly integrated with the rest of their marketing technology stack, marketers gain critical insights to better personalize their marketing and create deeper engagement with their prospects.

Backed by Providence Equity Partners, SnapApp customers include Paycor, Cisco, CEB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Blackbaud, and more. Visit SnapApp on the web at www.snapapp.com or follow on Twitter @snap_app.

About Marketo

Marketo, Inc., offers the leading Engagement Platform that empowers marketers to create lasting relationships and grow revenue. Consistently recognized as the industry's innovation pioneer, Marketo is the trusted platform for thousands of CMOs thanks to its scalability, reliability, and openness. Marketo is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices around the world, and serves as a strategic partner to large enterprise and fast-growing organizations across a wide variety of industries. To learn more about the Marketo Engagement Platform, LaunchPoint® partner ecosystem, and the vast community that is the Marketing Nation®, visit www.marketo.com.

