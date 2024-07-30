SnapAttack Unveils Revolutionary AI-Powered Autonomous SIEM Migration

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapAttack, the leading threat-informed proactive security platform for centralizing and managing threat hunting and detections across security tools, today unveiled a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) migration capability leveraging autonomous validation and detection translation. As the SIEM market undergoes significant consolidation and transformation, SnapAttack's latest technology aims to simplify and enhance the migration process for organizations seeking to upgrade their SIEM solution. This leads to better security outcomes, improved detection coverage, and lower transition costs – all essential criteria in SIEM transformation.

"We are excited to release autonomous migration of legacy SIEM content and further enhance our SIEM transformation offering," said Peter Prizio, CEO at SnapAttack. "We understand the challenges that organizations face when migrating their security systems, and we are committed to providing a seamless and efficient solution. With SnapAttack, organizations can stay ahead of the threats and ensure their critical data remains protected on their tools of choice without vendor lock-in."

Traditionally, migrating SIEM content has been a manual, complex, and time-consuming undertaking, often resulting in lost data and coverage gaps in the new SIEM. But SnapAttack's revolutionary technology changes this. The platform's autonomous migration process translates, validates, deploys, and tests an organization's legacy SIEM content in their target SIEM. This eliminates the need for extensive manual processes and ensures that the organization's detection coverage remains intact post migration.

This release is part of SnapAttack's larger SIEM transformation offering, which allows organizations to measure their detection coverage against the most relevant and critical threats. Organizations can immediately fill coverage gaps and test data pipelines for both coverage and efficacy in their detection estate. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats and protect their valuable data while rapidly trialing and adopting modern platforms.

Key Benefits of SnapAttack's AI-Powered SIEM Migration:

Effortless Migration: The new AI technology enables swift and seamless transfer of existing detections to new SIEM environments, significantly reducing the manual effort and costs typically required in such transitions.

Enhanced Detection Coverage: Leveraging SnapAttack ensures comprehensive detection capabilities, filling any gaps and improving overall security posture.

Streamlined Process: SnapAttack's solution replaces legacy detections with equivalent or improved ones, providing customers with a hassle-free migration experience.

End-to-end Validation: Our end-to-end validation process generates scripts to test the entire data flow from sensor to detection, ensuring the reliability of migrated detection rules in new SIEMs by preventing silent breaks.

"Our new AI-powered SIEM migration capability is a game-changer in the cybersecurity industry," said Tim Nary, Chief Product Officer at SnapAttack. "As the market becomes increasingly saturated and competitive, we are committed to helping our customers achieve superior detection coverage and operational efficiency. This cutting-edge technology is designed to meet the evolving needs of organizations, making the migration process more efficient and effective than ever before."

SnapAttack significantly streamlined the SIEM migration process for a leading global data center provider, enabling them to migrate and deploy hundreds of high-fidelity detection rules within 30 days. This rapid transition not only avoided costly licensing overlaps but also enhanced threat coverage across the MITRE ATT&CK framework. By leveraging SnapAttack's migration solutions, pre-curated detection library, and automated validation capabilities, the data center provider achieved improved security posture and operational efficiency, ensuring robust protection against a diverse array of cyber threats. Read the full case study.

Thanks to the unparalleled automation and success of our SIEM migration approach, SnapAttack is excited to offer free SIEM detection migration to any new customers who purchase a platform subscription through the end of the year. Additional terms and restrictions may apply. We are confident in our ability to enhance your security posture and demonstrate the value of our platform. SnapAttack helps organizations improve coverage for the threats that matter most, ensuring robust protection and peace of mind in an ever-evolving cyber landscape.

Learn more about SnapAttack's SIEM migration capability.

About SnapAttack: SnapAttack is a cybersecurity leader dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance threat detection and response. With a focus on AI and advanced technologies, SnapAttack partners with leading SIEM vendors to deliver superior security outcomes to organizations worldwide. For more information visit https://www.snapattack.com

