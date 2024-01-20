Snap.Build Accelerates Growth with Appointment of Neal Caudle as Director of Business Development

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snap.Build, a best-in-class fintech company for the residential housing construction industry, has appointed industry veteran Neal Caudle as Director of Business Development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Neal Caudle to Snap.Build as our Director of Business Development. His proven expertise and strategic vision align seamlessly with our growth objectives," said Snap.Build CEO Matt Merritt. "As Snap.Build continues to grow we are determined to bring top talent to the organization and this is another example of just that."

Neal brings to Snap.Build a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, with a proven track record in business development, investor relations, sales, and mortgage-backed securities. His extensive expertise and leadership skills make him a valuable addition to the Snap.Build team.

"I am excited to join Snap.Build and contribute to the continued success of the company. The innovative approach and commitment to excellence at Snap.Build aligns perfectly with my professional values and goals," said Neal Caudle.

Snap.Build is a groundbreaking fintech company serving the residential housing construction industry. The company specializes in non-recourse loans to small and medium-sized home builders for both speculative and pre-sold homes. Snap.Build utilizes proprietary technology allowing 24/7 access to all construction project activity and funding disbursement details, bridging the gap between the lender and the builder. Snap.Build provides the lender with added security, safety, and transparency; thereby, giving the builder greater access to capital and growing the lender's and the builder's businesses.

