SnapCab Wins Best of NeoCon Gold at NeoCon 2023

29 Jun, 2023, 09:15 ET
The newly launched SnapCab LinkPro videoconferencing privacy pod gains international attention
KINGSTON, ON , June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy pod manufacturer, SnapCab, was presented with the distinguished award of "Best of NeoCon Gold" in its category "Acoustics & Privacy – Work Pods" at NeoCon 2023 in Chicago – North America's largest commercial design show. The LinkPro was selected by a jury of industry leaders tasked with honoring outstanding new products from exhibiting companies at the show.
A luxury privacy pod designed for videoconferencing, the LinkPro features a modular height adjustable desk, optimal lighting, switch glass, and endless customization opportunities. The jury considered its overall contribution to the built environment, human-centric design, high-quality craftsmanship, and sustainable manufacturing processes.
"We are honored to receive the prestigious Best of NeoCon Gold award for our new videoconferencing pod," says Founder & CEO Glenn Bostock, "I am so proud of my team who worked tirelessly to produce a useful and beautiful product."
"We listened to people who work in offices and responded by creating a space that prioritizes visual and audible privacy. We listened to designers who want total customizability to ensure seamless integration into their plans. Unlike most single-person pods, the LinkPro is dimensioned both to give added legroom and to take up as little space as possible in the office."
"The result is an industry-leading product that meets the specific needs of our clients."
The LinkPro is one of several products that SnapCab manufactures in Kingston, Ontario and Warrington, Pennsylvania.
SOURCE SnapCab
