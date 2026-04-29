SnapCare and connectRN Join Forces to Provide Growth-Forward Workforce Solutions Powering Better Care

ATLANTA and BOSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCare and connectRN today announced they have merged, bringing together two companies with deep industry expertise to solve healthcare workforce challenges through innovative solutions, backed by a consultative, strategic approach.

SnapCare delivers comprehensive workforce solutions for healthcare organizations, clinicians, and agency suppliers, powered by an award-winning platform. connectRN is a leading tech-forward PRN staffing provider, offering flexible work opportunities while providing specialized staffing solutions. Together, the combined company will serve healthcare organizations across acute, post-acute, home health, and school-based care settings. With a combined network of more than 500,000 clinicians, clients can expect high-quality talent pools delivered with last-mile service.

"Healthcare organizations are being asked to do more with less, and workforce is at the center of that challenge," said Jeff Grant, CEO of SnapCare and connectRN. "By coming together, we have combined the best of two industry-leading platforms and highly engaged clinician communities to make healthcare staffing more efficient and reliable while always maintaining high-quality standards."

"This merger is built to address the realities that our clients and partners face, including margin pressure, labor shortages, complex workforce needs, and the priority to protect care quality," said Rob Cartwright, CFO of SnapCare and connectRN. "Together, we're delivering growth-forward workforce solutions that improve responsiveness and reliability across the full healthcare labor spectrum."

The combined company also announced it has raised a Series A funding round, led by Suvretta Capital with participation from HBM Healthcare Investments, Infinitum Asset Management, and Data Point Capital, reinforcing the organization's financial strength and positioning it to invest in product innovation and growth across care settings. The funding supports the company's forward-looking roadmap as it continues building next-gen workforce solutions designed for a more dynamic healthcare labor market.

"This merger strengthens our ability to deliver on the same mission we've always had: helping care teams focus on what matters most, delivering exceptional care," Grant said.

About connectRN

connectRN is the leading nurse community, created to connect nurses with each other, provide career support, and deliver flexible work opportunities. By leveraging technology, the platform allows access to work opportunities and vital resources nurses need to build a thriving career.

For more information, visit connectRN.com and follow connectRN on LinkedIn and Facebook.

For media inquiries and press releases, reach out to us at [email protected].

About SnapCare

SnapCare powers smarter workforce optimization for healthcare facilities, agency suppliers, and clinicians through Booker, its cutting-edge SaaS platform. Booker simplifies staffing with predictive scheduling, real-time fulfillment, and seamless coordination, helping healthcare organizations reduce labor costs, improve scheduling efficiency, and ensure quality patient care.

For more information, visit SnapCare.com and follow SnapCare on LinkedIn and Facebook.

For media inquiries and press releases, reach out to us at [email protected].

SOURCE SnapCare