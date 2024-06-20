SnapCare Names Marketplace Veteran Firasat Hussain as Chief Technology Officer

ATLANTA, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCare, a leading healthcare workforce solutions provider, today announced that it has named Firasat Hussain as its Chief Technology Officer.

Hussain has an exceptional track record of building powerful solutions for service-related businesses. Most recently, he was CTO at Arrivia, a travel loyalty firm, where he led a 210-person technology organization. Previously, he held IT leadership positions at Ticketmaster, Orbitz Worldwide and RR Donnelley.

Click here for a headshot of Firasat Hussain

Asked how his experience with customer service companies such as Ticketmaster and Orbitz can carry over into the world of workforce solutions, Hussain said, "At Ticketmaster and Orbitz, I learned that user experience, iterative innovation, and speed of delivery are critical to a successful platform. Also, leveraging rapid prototyping and data-driven designs are essential techniques for delivering compelling user experiences. These practices will be integral in transforming healthcare workforce solutions."

"We are very excited to welcome Firasat to SnapCare. Our technology-first approach sets us apart in the industry and with 25+ years of deep technical experience, Firasat has a proven track record and the skills to execute on our ambitious and transformative vision," said SnapCare CEO Jeff Grant. "He shares SnapCare's commitment to continuous improvement and providing the best possible solutions for facilities and medical professionals."

Recruiting and onboarding qualified healthcare clinicians using a dual-sided marketplace is made possible by the proprietary technology at the core of SnapCare's success. Its new, expanded platform serves the full continuum of care and gives healthcare facilities complete visibility into the right mix of talent.

"I very much look forward to helping SnapCare continue its progress as the market leader in workforce management solutions," Hussain said. "SnapCare's AI-powered technology is revolutionizing the industry and I'm excited to be a part of that."

About SnapCare

SnapCare is an AI-enabled workforce marketplace that serves the entire continuum of care. Our platform offers healthcare facilities complete visibility into the ideal talent mix for their unique needs and associated costs. We designed our workforce solutions to significantly improve client savings and efficiencies, minimizing the need for intermediate agencies, returning control to healthcare facilities, and ensuring total transparency in pay and pricing. Our pioneering technology and comprehensive staffing services offer a smarter way for facilities to manage their workforce needs and deliver quality resident care.

