SnapCare Selects Amendola for Strategic Messaging, Marketing & PR Services to Introduce New Name & Platform to the Healthcare Continuum

Nov. 9, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that it has been selected by SnapCare™, an AI-enabled workforce marketplace that serves the entire continuum of care. On the heels of leading SnapCare's corporate relaunch, which included changing its name and introducing a new business model, Amendola is implementing a comprehensive PR and thought leadership program.

"SnapCare is entering the next phase of its corporate identity and rolling out a new platform that will transform healthcare workforce management. It's essential that we deliver our message to the right audiences in a thorough and compelling manner," said Robin Milne, Chief Marketing Officer, SnapCare. "Amendola was a natural choice for its expertise and experience in digital health PR and marketing."

SnapCare's tech-enabled platform offers healthcare facilities complete visibility into the ideal talent mix for their unique needs and associated costs. Its workforce solutions significantly improve client savings and efficiencies, minimizing the need for intermediate agencies, returning control to healthcare facilities, and ensuring total transparency in pay and pricing.

According to Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications, "It's no secret that healthcare is struggling with staffing shortages. It's more than a problem. It is a crisis that will continue to escalate as healthcare workers retire, transition to new roles, or just quit their jobs. We are delighted to introduce SnapCare's timely and much needed new platform, which offers a unique approach to the problem."

About Amendola
Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SnapCare
SnapCare™ is an AI-enabled workforce marketplace that serves the entire continuum of care. Our platform offers healthcare facilities complete visibility into the ideal talent mix for their unique needs and associated costs. We designed our workforce solutions to significantly improve client savings and efficiencies, minimizing the need for intermediate agencies, returning control to healthcare facilities, and ensuring total transparency in pay and pricing. Our pioneering technology and comprehensive services offer a smarter way for facilities to manage their workforce needs and deliver quality patient care. 

For more information, visit SnapCare.com and follow SnapCare on LinkedIn and YouTube.

