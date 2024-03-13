SnapCare Wins Best Use of Technology Award at the 2024 TIARA Staffing Awards

AI-enabled marketplace recognized for innovation in healthcare staffing and enhancing client and workforce user experience

ATLANTA, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCare™ has been recognized for the Best Use of Technology at the 2024 TIARA Staffing Awards for its comprehensive AI-enabled workforce marketplace solution for healthcare facilities and clinicians that takes excess costs out of healthcare staffing.

Sponsored by TALiNT Partners, the first TIARA Staffing Awards US recognized the invaluable contribution of the staffing industry within local communities and across the nation. Recipients were honored at a gala dinner in Atlanta, Georgia, attended by leaders from the top U.S. staffing firms.

The highly respected panel of judges praised SnapCare for "effectively leveraging technology to enhance both client and workforce user experiences, demonstrating innovation and a commitment to excellence in healthcare staffing. Their focus on creating a differentiated platform highlights a dedication to innovating the industry through technological advancements."

"We are grateful for this honor and would like to thank TALiNT Partners for this recognition on behalf of all SnapCare's stakeholders," said Jeff Grant, CEO of SnapCare. "SnapCare represents an evolution in workforce solutions and a departure from the often-contentious relationship between agencies and clients; it's a new model based on trust and transparency that makes it possible for healthcare organizations to operate more efficiently and maximize their internal resources to deliver high-quality care."

SnapCare's platform supports a "more tech, right touch" approach that provides a smarter and lower-cost way for facilities to manage their workforce needs, control costs, and help facilities deliver quality patient care. It has upended the traditional model of healthcare staffing agencies in favor of one that is more affordable and efficient. It serves the full continuum of care and gives healthcare organizations complete visibility into the right mix of talent, while delivering a transparent pricing promise.

The platform also benefits clinicians who enjoy greater choice and flexibility in their assignments and who are paid the same day.

SnapCare' expanded service offerings include:

Permanent placement recruiting

No-cost internal resource pool management

PRN staffing

Contract local/travel staffing

Managed service provider

Talent acquisition services

SnapCare is a better method of workforce solutions that makes it easier for clinicians and healthcare organizations to deliver quality healthcare.

