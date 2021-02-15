SnapCell Chosen as Preferred Visual Solutions Provider for GM Canada

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead generation and video tool, SnapCell, has been selected by GM Canada to be a certified partner for visual solutions as part of the Dealer Digital Solution Program.

GM Canada is made up of over 400 individual stores that can have full access and support from SnapCell. Those dealerships will be offered a handover introduction and onboarding session by their GM Digital Consultant. Full training, follow-up sessions, and regular contact are available to support the dealer's success with SnapCell.

Supporting car dealerships throughout Canada and the United States, SnapCell offers a range of video-based dealership solutions, from live streaming to 360-degree spin displays. SnapCell has been designed to benefit a range of specialists within the dealership. The sales and BDC teams can conduct personable walkaround videos and virtual test drives, whilst the technicians are able to create engaging service videos. 360-degree spin displays help dealer websites to convert more visitors into sales.

As General Motors continues to exceed its social responsibility in the fight of Coronavirus, its commitment to the cause is evident. GM Canada has manufactured millions of PPE masks and over 30,000 ventilators, to date. It also continues to explore new and innovative ways to allow its dealers to trade using new methods, whilst reducing the spread.

CEO and Founder, Brent Williams, commented: "We're thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking and globally responsible brand. Due to a number of factors, more and more consumers are looking to buy their next car from the comfort of their own home. The team is excited to support GM Motors in becoming a part of that journey and we look forward to sharing SnapCell and its benefits with the individual dealers."

Created with GM Canada in mind, SnapCell has recently introduced a new chat tool. This allows dealers to chat with customers whilst on the go and in a relaxed and informal manner, catering to the 87% of consumers that revealed in a recent study that they dislike the dealership experience. SnapCell is also available in French, with the support of a French-speaking trainer, for dealerships and customers in French-Canadian regions.

Product usage, reporting, dashboards, autoresponders and integration support are all included as part of the service. All customer contact is sent using a CASL-complaint (Canada's Anti-Spam Legislation) SMS number that is registered to the dealership. All communication is automatically logged within the dealer's CRM, for full compliance and autonomy.

The partnership launches in February and dealers will be given full access to the SnapCell support team, through its GM Digital Consultant.

SnapCell is the industry's leading video tool for car dealer's. Designed to create vehicle walkaround videos, technician videos and 360-degree spin displays, SnapCell is proven to increase lead conversions, service up-sells and overall dealership revenue. For more information visit snapcell.us.com or follow them on LinkedIn by visiting:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10795223/

GM (General Motors) Canada is an automotive manufacturer, designer and distributor of vehicles and parts, with over 400 stores operating throughout Canada. General Motors supplies a number of car brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

