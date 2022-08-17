SnapCell Named in Top 500 of Inc. 5000 as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning video creation tool SnapCell has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 Annual List, ranking at number 366 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Inc. magazine recently revealed this year's prestigious list, which represents the most successful independent companies from across the nation. Joining SnapCell for 2022, are the likes of Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, and Microsoft, who have all gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

SnapCell Inc

Not only is this the first time industry leader, SnapCell, has gained such exposure on the annual list but they will also be highlighted in the up-and-coming issue of Inc. magazine having clinched one of the top 500 rankings.

"We're honored to have received such an impressive ranking of 366 in this year's Inc. 5000 list of fasting-growing companies across the nation and to have been recognized together, with such an exceptional group of fellow businesses," said proud SnapCell CEO and Founder Brent Williams.

"We have worked extremely hard over the years to build a remarkable team since launching in 2016, and our continued growth and success is a reflection of our dedicated staff and undeniable continued support from clients."

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. And, those in the top 500, have an average three-year growth rate of 2,144 percent, and together, they have created more than 68,000 jobs between them over the past three years.

"There's no denying that the past few years have been challenging for all, with all industries still feeling the ongoing impact of Covid-19, and the automotive sector is no exception. So, to have received such a high ranking on such a highly respected list makes me extremely proud of SnapCell, the resilience we have shown and everything our team, as a collective, has achieved," added Brent.

SnapCell, a revolutionary video solution specifically designed and created for the automotive industry, allows staff across all teams to easily record and send professional-quality videos at the touch of a button.

Complete with the ability to launch live video, track KPIs, and seamlessly integrate with a dealership's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, SnapCell is taking customized communication and engagement with customers to the next level.

The Inc. 5000 listing comes just months after SnapCell was named Video Innovator in Automotive at the AWA Awards, a prestigious awards ceremony that recognizes the best businesses in the automotive industry.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found here . SnapCell and fellow top 500 companies will be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

