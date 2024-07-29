Snapchef Expands to the Virgina, Washington DC & Maryland Area

Foodservice Training and Staffing Agency Opens in Alexandria.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchef, a leader in hospitality and foodservice staffing, is excited to announce the opening of its newest office in Alexandria, Virgina. After 23 years of a proven business model and experience in servicing the country's premier foodservice organizations, Snapchef launched its franchise expansion initiative in 2022.

Snapchef provides unique services to help solve the demand for qualified and vetted foodservice employees. Each Snapchef location uses its proprietary software, the Snapchef App and its scheduling portal, to ensure staffing needs are fulfilled quickly and seamlessly. Clients also receive unbeatable support from the local ownership and management provided by the Snapchef franchise model.

Ivan Navas has been appointed as the Franchise Owner for Snapchef in Alexandria, VA. With extensive experience in the hospitality industry, Ivan has been a key figure in the community for many years. His deep understanding of culinary industry processes inspired him to seize the opportunity to open a Snapchef franchise, where he aims to bring exceptional staffing solutions to the DC area.

"I wanted to go into business for myself but knew the challenges without being a Sodexo or Compass Group-approved vendor, which are nearly impossible to obtain in the DMV market. This led me to explore franchises, and I was immediately drawn to the SnapChef brand and story," said Ivan Navas, Managing Partner. "My experience in opening a branch with top 3 national sales performance, combined with my love for team and relationship building, has prepared me well for this venture. I aim to make this the top hospitality staffing agency in the DMV area. The best part of our work is seeing new employees succeed and customers satisfied, and our candidate training truly sets us apart from the competition."

Snapchef offers versatile staffing solutions, catering to clients' needs from dishwashers and prep cooks to executive chefs. With a commitment to thorough training, Snapchef ensures its employees are adept at meeting the specific requirements of various kitchen environments, whether in college campuses, sports stadiums, hospitals, or restaurants. This dedication allows clients to concentrate on their kitchen operations while minimizing staff turnover.

"Snapchef not only provides experienced culinary staff to our clients, but it also provides our employees with trade skills and a career path," said Walter Miska, Snapchef Director of Franchising." Snapchef franchises offer entrepreneurs a turnkey operation that includes extensive corporate support, proprietary software, our FastTrack culinary training program, and a proven business method that gets locations operational quickly to meet the demand for skilled kitchen staff.

"I am looking forward to working with Ivan and his team in the DC market as we've been talking and strategizing for well over a year. Ivan joins the Snapchef team with prior experience in Hospitality staffing makes him a great partner and addition to the Snapchef Franchise family." said Todd Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CEO. "The Snapchef business model has a proven track record of success in New England, so it is really rewarding to see another franchise open and flourish outside the region. Washington DC here we come."

About Snapchef:

Snapchef is the premiere permanent and temporary staffing solution for foodservice and hospitality industry. Clients include top-tier stadiums, arenas, hotels and resorts, schools and universities, hospitals and senior care centers, corporate cafeterias, and more.

Todd Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CEO, was awarded the 2015 Small Businessperson of the Year Award for Massachusetts by the SBA in recognition of its positive impact on the small business sector and its workforce development efforts in Massachusetts.

Daniela Snopkowski, Snapchef Co-founder and CFO, was recognized in the Boston Business Journal's 40 under 40, in 2017, for developing Snapchef's proprietary software used company-wide to streamline scheduling, planning, payroll, and more.

