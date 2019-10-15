SnapCount® Adds EiKO As Partner In SnapSource™ Product Hub

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapCount, the lighting retrofit software from StreamLinx, has announced a partnership with EiKO Global (EiKO) to feature EiKO's lighting products in the recently launched solution repository within the SnapCount platform: the SnapSource™ Product Hub. As a manufacturer featuring lighting solutions in the SnapSource Product Hub, EiKO's products will receive heightened visibility to SnapCount users during the solution selection process in the platform. EiKO will also gain crucial usage insights and trends of their products within the SnapCount platform.

Backed by a network of professionals set to collectively quote more than $7 Billion in lighting retrofit projects in 2019, the SnapSource Product Hub provides lighting manufacturers with the capability to create a central catalog of their lighting products for instant use in SnapCount project quotations. SnapCount users can obtain direct pricing for their quotation from a market partner such as a manufacturer, distributor or agent, and seamlessly order their selected solutions through SnapSource from their preferred supplier.

"Innovative manufactuers understand the inherent advantage of making their products digitally available to the SnapCount community," said Lynn Hawkins, CEO of Sustainable Turnkey Solutions, a fast-growing retrofit company and user of SnapCount Software. "SnapSource revolutionizes the product selection, quotation, pricing and procurement of project materials and will shave up to 50% off of our entire quotation cycle."

Of the partnership with EiKO, StreamLinx COO Jeff Seifert stated, "The Eiko team has created a solid LED lighting offering that the retrofit community is embracing in growing numbers. We're looking forward to working with their innovative team in making their products literally a click away from our customers quotes."

"Eiko has made a commitment to offering innovative lighting solutions though our network of channel partners," said David Schenk, Vice President of Sales at EiKo. "We view SnapSource as a game-changer in the retrofit space as contractors and ESCO's will now have instant access to our solutions directly at the point of specification. The rich market analytics will also provide invaluable insider visibility into the trends and product demand cycles critical to planning for our product production."

About SnapCount: SnapCount, powered by StreamLinx, was purpose-built to solve the frustrations ESCO's and retrofit professionals face in their energy retrofit operations and help them win more projects at a lower cost. This automated, integrated software solution runs readily on mobile platforms (IOS, Android, and Microsoft Surface) and in the cloud. With SnapCount, customers will replace inefficient handwritten notes on legal pads with tablets and smartphones; they'll replace post-audit transcription with seamless precision; and replace the labor-intensive rebate process with streamlined digital incentive and rebate calculation. With the launch of the SnapSource Product Hub, SnapCount users no longer have to maintain a catalog of constantly changing lighting products as manufacturer partners provide a constantly updated database of lighting products. Learn more at www.streamlinx.com

About EiKo Global: EiKO Global LLC is a US based lighting manufacturer solving the lighting needs of industrial and commercial end-users for over 40 years, with offices in the United States, Canada, Europe and APAC. EiKO carries a broad range of LED lamps, indoor and outdoor LED fixtures, traditional lighting products, and wireless controls capabilities with Xeleum, an EiKO company. EiKO offers a comprehensive suite of services, including real time quotation and availability, lighting layout tools, search and cross reference tools, utility rebate tool, payback calculator, project financing and fixture modifications, selling only through electrical distribution. For more information, visit www.eiko.com.

