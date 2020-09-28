Snapdragon™ Apples Are Back And Ready To Seize The Throne

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapDragon ™ apples are ripe for picking as harvest season is officially underway. Grown exclusively by Crunch Time Apple Growers , a New York State-based cooperative of 151 growers dedicated to producing the best apples on the market, this year's SnapDragon crop is expected to yield its largest haul yet. The cooperative also announced the addition of direct market growers in five additional states — Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Illinois — starting this year.

"The continued year-over-year growth SnapDragon has experienced has us extremely confident in its performance this season," said Jessica Wells, business manager of Crunch Time Apple Growers. "We know when retailers keep SnapDragon apples on the shelves consistently, consumers keep coming back. We're looking forward to another strong year with our largest crop yet and we're happy to welcome our new farms on board this year."

This fierce variety of apples has demonstrated success among consumers and retailers, selling out every season since its release in 2014. To capture this bottom-line impact, Crunch Time Apple Growers partnered with Category Partners to study three leading East Coast retailers who provided consistent shelf space to SnapDragon during the prime-buying season from December 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020. The findings showed:

75% of premium apple sales are driven by three varieties, and one of them is SnapDragon.

SnapDragon performance in volume and dollars was substantially stronger than the composite of the top 10 premium varieties.

Retailers that maintained shelf space throughout the season saw consistent sales increases each week, with the most significant gains taking place in the third month of sales.

For retailers, revenue and volume consistently increased, indicating positive consumer reaction and sales performance built on repeat purchases.

"It comes down to the nature of the apple," said fifth-generation farmer, Joel Crist of Crist Bros. Orchards Inc. and Crunch Time Apple Growers board chair. "Its crunchy texture and sweet taste are extremely appealing. Coupled with a spicy undertone and hint of vanilla, SnapDragon makes for a unique eating experience that you just don't find in other apple varieties."

For more information on where to buy and stock SnapDragon apples, visit snapdragonapple.com .

About Crunch Time Apple Growers

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you're not just tasting an incredible apple, but also the love and labor of 151 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. For more information please visit CrunchTimeAppleGrowers.com , SnapDragonApple.com or RubyFrostApple.com .

