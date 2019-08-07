SnapMD Completes SOC 2 and HITRUST Examinations of Health Data Security and Controls

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapMD , an award-winning full-service enterprise telehealth technology innovator and solutions provider, today announced it has successfully completed a meticulous third-party examination of its data security processes and controls under the SOC 2 + HITRUST framework, a significant, two-tiered healthcare technology compliance accomplishment. By achieving SOC 2 and HITRUST compliance, SnapMD demonstrates that third-party auditors have verified its implementation of best practices with respect to data security processes and controls.

"Adding SOC 2 and HITRUST compliance reports to our already robust HIPAA compliance activities confirms SnapMD's commitment to safeguarding protected health information through our Virtual Care Management telehealth platform," explains George Tierney, co-founder and COO, SnapMD. "As a company, we make information security a top priority. We recognize that sensitive patient health data should always be protected with the utmost security in a safe and compliant manner and we're proud to achieve this validation."

The SOC 2 and HITRUST examination report demonstrates SnapMD's ability to fully protect patient and other sensitive, personally identifiable information (PII) in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act's (HIPAA) privacy and security provisions. SOC 2 guidelines were created to provide an authoritative benchmark for proper control procedures and practices while the HITRUST Common Security Framework provides requirements for creating, accessing, storing or exchanging personal health and financial information in a secure and transparent manner.

As part of SnapMD's pledge to security, the company will continue to perform examinations on an annual basis with a licensed CPA firm.

SnapMD offers the leading enterprise-level Virtual Care Management (VCM) telehealth platform. The full-stack software solution enables healthcare providers to engage their patients via a comprehensive, secure, HIPAA/HITECH/COPPA compliant, cloud-based telemedicine platform with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health care continuum. SnapMD offers the software and services that healthcare providers need to improve access to convenient and effective care. SnapMD's robust, scalable, private-label VCM platform is designed to handle multiple service-lines and can be deployed as a single telehealth platform across the enterprise.

