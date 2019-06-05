SnapMD Honored with Third Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award for Industry-Leading Virtual Care Management Telemedicine Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapMD, an award-winning full-service enterprise telehealth technology innovator and solutions provider, today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market, has selected the company as the winner of its "Best Overall Videoconferencing" award in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. SnapMD was chosen for its advancements with the state-of-the-art Virtual Care Management (VCM) telemedicine platform.

SnapMD's telehealth and videoconferencing technology allows the healthcare provider to see and speak to their patient remotely with industry leading high-definition video streaming technology that also utilizes smart calibration in real time to optimize the live virtual consultation. The enterprise-level VCM telehealth platform offers a complete suite of services required to manage virtual care, including features such as patient registration and intake, appointment scheduling and staff management, a cutting-edge videoconferencing digital exam room, patient notifications system, and analytics to oversee clinical performance.

"We are seeing the traditional telehealth market expand from a narrow focus on clinical care to also include support for overall patient care and self-management beyond the clinic walls," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "SnapMD is a leader in driving this shift, providing the robust Virtual Care Management Platform with 'breakthrough' telehealth and videoconferencing technology. We extend a hearty congratulations to SnapMD for their continued innovation and success in the telehealth market."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records, mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"SnapMD is thrilled to be recognized for the third straight year as a MedTech Breakthrough Awards winner within the telehealth category," said Dave Skibinski, president and CEO of SnapMD. "Being honored as the 'Best Telehealth Platform' for 2017, the 'Best Overall Telehealth Solution' for 2018 and now the 'Best Videoconferencing Solution' for 2019 is truly reflective of SnapMD's continued success within the telemedicine space and our ongoing commitment to innovation with the Virtual Care Management telehealth platform. Our team is dedicated to creating the most robust and turnkey virtual medical center for healthcare providers to conquer the last mile in healthcare."

SnapMD's videoconferencing technology allows for one-one-one or group video visits, high-resolution screen sharing enables clinicians to present and review X-rays, CT scans and MRI images from PACS systems, diagnostic reports, and education materials in real-time to patients or other healthcare providers as part of a live encounter. Additionally, the virtual care experience not only allows for timely care and decision-making, but also improves patient intimacy in order to enhance the clinical encounter.

About SnapMD

SnapMD offers the leading enterprise-level Virtual Care Management (VCM) telehealth platform. The full-stack software solution enables healthcare providers to engage their patients via a comprehensive, secure, HIPAA/HITECH/COPPA compliant, cloud-based telemedicine platform with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health care continuum. SnapMD offers the software and services that healthcare providers need to improve access to convenient and effective care. SnapMD's robust, scalable, private-label VCM platform is designed to handle multiple service-lines and can be deployed as a single telehealth platform across the enterprise. For more information, please visit http://www.snap.md.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

