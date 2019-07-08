SnapMD Releases Virtual Care Mobile App 2.0 with Embeddable Telehealth Experience and Customizable Intake Forms

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapMD, an award-winning full-service enterprise telehealth technology innovator and solutions provider, today announced the rollout of its Virtual Care mobile app 2.0 for both iOS and Android devices. This newest release has been completely rebuilt from the ground up on an entirely new foundation. Additional upgrades to the multi-language app include a new software development kit (SDK) for an embeddable telehealth experience, customizable intake forms, enhanced video encounter functionality, and expanded branding options for a significantly improved user experience while accessing SnapMD's mobile Virtual Care Management (VCM) telehealth platform.

In addition to the completely redesigned Virtual Care mobile app, a new SDK has been added allowing for an embeddable telehealth experience for those SnapMD clients and partners that are looking for that option. Partner hospitals, health systems and provider practices now have the ability to embed modules from SnapMD's Virtual Care mobile app into their existing mobile app(s), or build an entirely new app based on SnapMD's SDK and APIs. This flexibility allows for many more unique possibilities when designing a total telemedicine solution for SnapMD clients and partners.

To streamline patient triage for providers, SnapMD has launched customizable intake forms for both the VCM web and mobile apps. With this new capability, organizations can tailor the admission process to their specific needs. Using the new admin tool, forms can be customized to inform providers on a variety of matters including patient allergies, medication use, specialty care needs, insurance, payment, and more. Additionally, app policies and procedures can be personalized to the HCO's legal requirements. With this update, healthcare organizations can capture the right information specific to each use case, no matter where the patient engages the platform.

"The 2.0 enhancements to the Virtual Care app are designed to improve engagement during digital exam room interactions with easy-to-use functionalities, better navigation and increased brand recognition for providers," said George Tierney, co-founder and COO of SnapMD. "We understand the importance of the trusted patient-to-provider relationship, therefore, we built the app to be fully white-labeled with all the functionalities needed to increase access to care and impact lowering costs for both patients and providers."

Also new to the 2.0 mobile app release are expanded virtual encounter functionalities, and a new, more flexible video interface. Now, for an enhanced virtual care video visit, participants can swap the primary patient/provider video feed, as well as change the feed layout of the video encounter. Patients can take and share snapshots during the video encounter for more complete documentation. SnapMD has also added guest video feeds which allow up to six participants, including the patient, to join a digital exam room session where all are equipped with a full video and audio feed. Further enhancing the mobile experience, text chat functionalities have been added for the waiting room and encounter, helping patients better interact with their providers, and allowing for more effective and efficient patient triage and care.

SnapMD has significantly improved its user experience throughout the mobile app for a more streamlined workflow. User navigation has been updated, making it easier for patients to get the services they require, whether it be scheduling a virtual visit, or entering the digital exam room. Performance has also been dramatically upgraded – enabling a first-class user experience for better care interactions.

SnapMD offers the leading enterprise-level Virtual Care Management (VCM) telehealth platform. The full-stack software solution enables healthcare providers to engage their patients via a comprehensive, secure, HIPAA/HITECH/COPPA compliant, cloud-based telemedicine platform with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health care continuum. SnapMD offers the software and services that healthcare providers need to improve access to convenient and effective care. SnapMD's robust, scalable, private-label VCM platform is designed to handle multiple service-lines and can be deployed as a single telehealth platform across the enterprise. For more information, please visit http://www.snap.md.

