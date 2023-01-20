Focuses on Accelerating Growth of its Technology Platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapMedTech, Inc., d/b/a SnapNurse, Inc., today announced that it has named Jeff Grant as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2, 2023. Grant succeeds Jeff Richards, co-founder and Interim CEO, who will continue with the company as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

SnapNurse Names Jeff Grant as Chief Executive Officer

Grant is a technology executive with an extraordinary track record of success in catalyzing growth of tech-enabled marketplaces. He previously served as COO at Thumbtack, CEO of DriversEd and CEO of insuranceQuotes, digital solutions providers that all experienced substantial growth under Grant's leadership. Grant also held key leadership roles at LeapFrog and Orbitz. He received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his undergraduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff Grant to SnapNurse. His deep experience in building and growing two-sided, tech-enabled marketplaces makes him an ideal leader to build on SnapNurse's record of growth," said Francis Najafi, Chairman of the Board. "We are positioned to be a continued disruptor of the staffing industry and a meaningful force in improving healthcare delivery. Jeff Grant's track record of prudent leadership, strategic direction, and effective execution will be invaluable in realizing this vision of becoming a transformative enterprise in the healthcare sector."

SnapNurse's proprietary technology makes it easy to place and onboard qualified healthcare clinicians. The platform powers scale and quality for both facilities and medical professionals.

"Jeff Grant's experience in the technology sector, combined with the care he shows for people and culture matter to our team and the clinicians and clients we serve," said co-founder Jeff Richards. "I am excited for Jeff to join our leadership team and look forward to ensuring a smooth transition while continuing to support the company as Chief Operating Officer."

Incoming CEO Jeff Grant said: "I am thrilled to lead SnapNurse at such an exciting inflection point. This is truly a transformational time for the company, and I look forward to embarking on this journey. I want to thank the Board and Jeff Richards for giving me this opportunity and supporting my transition.

About SnapNurse

Founded in 2017, SnapNurse is a tech-enabled platform committed to sustainably solving healthcare staffing gaps by matching quality nurses and medical professionals with employment opportunities nationwide. The company was named Inc. 5000's 2022 fastest-growing healthcare company, and so far it has deployed over 20,000 clinicians to 1,000+ healthcare facilities across the country. SnapNurse's underlying technology, Instastaff, enables sourcing, applicant tracking, workforce management, timecard approvals, booking, and credentialing, and its proprietary Paymint system allows for daily payments to clinicians on assignment at the end of every shift. For more information, please visit https://www.snapnurse.com/ .

Contact:

Robin Milne

SnapNurse Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 602.920.3333

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SnapNurse