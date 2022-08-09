Snapology Continues to Invest in and Elevate the Leading STEAM Brand with Enhanced Retail-Style Concept

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapology, the No. 1 children's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) franchise and part of the world's first Youth Enrichment franchise platform company Unleashed Brands, announced today it has opened its first Discovery Center 2.0 in Amarillo, TX, with a grand opening slated for August 20. The new center, which is nearly 2,500 square feet, is owned by Bobby and Kenna Payne, first-time franchise owners.

Snapology debuts new discovery center 2.0 model with opening of Amarillo, TX location.

Plans for the elevated Discovery Center model were announced earlier this year shortly after Unleashed Brands acquired Snapology, intending to build on the already strong name recognition of the brand. Now children and parents can experience first-hand the new retail-style concept with expanded curriculum and brand offerings that only a hands-on learning center can provide to kids. To engage children through STEAM activities such as coding, robotics, animation, play and interactive learning, the new center includes two separate classrooms and 17 creative play stations involving LEGO® bricks, Minecraft, Virtual Reality, and more.

The new Discovery Center also offers a "Passport" membership program that will gamify the Snapology classes, creating incentives for children to learn fundamental STEAM skills, develop critical social skills and create recurring revenue for franchisees. Kids take classes to earn stamps on their Passport, which can be filled up to win swag and other prizes.

"The Discovery Center 2.0 marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the Snapology brand," said Laura Coe, Brand President & CEO for Snapology. "We want to keep pushing the envelope in STEAM education to help kids learn, play and grow. The upgraded features and programming of our new centers being opened by franchise partners are a reminder of why Snapology is a leading franchise in the youth enrichment space."

Snapology has experienced a strong first half of 2022 signing 24 franchise agreements, which will bring the brand to new markets including Tampa, FL; Toledo, OH; Tallahassee, FL; Cornelius, NC; Jacksonville, FL; Virginia Beach, VA; Perrysburg, OH; Apple Valley, MN; Denver, CO; Harrisonburg, VA; Cedar Park, TX; Lexington, SC; and Houston, TX.

Snapology encourages social skills and teamwork by teaching science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts in a fun way. The brand uses a research-based curriculum, designed to be inclusive to all learning abilities with a hands-on teaching approach that uses LEGO® Bricks and other building toys, along with coding, video game design and robotics that encourages the perfect mix of play, academic enrichment and social development. The low-cost franchise opportunity is perfect for passionate entrepreneurs who want to impact children and provide enrichment programs for their communities.

About Snapology

Founded in 2010, Snapology is the #1 children's enrichment franchise in the country, giving children the opportunity to learn through play with more than 80 enriching, interactive STEAM and STEM programs. With over 180 locations in the U.S. and Internationally, Snapology is quickly growing and impacting children throughout the world with their balance of educational enrichment, social development and fun. For more information about Snapology including franchise opportunities, visit www.Snapology.com .

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

Media Contact: David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Snapology