Snapology Earns No. 1 Spot in Category in Entrepreneur Franchise 500® for Fourth Consecutive Year

Children's STEAM Franchise Leads Youth Enrichment Category, Reflecting Strong Growth and Innovation in 2024

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapology, the leading children's STEM/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) franchise and part of youth enrichment platform Unleashed Brands, has once again been recognized as the No. 1 children's enrichment program in the STEM category by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. The brand achieved an overall ranking of No. 394.

The annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

2025 marks Snapology's 15th year in the esteemed ranking, and fourth consecutive year in the No. 1 spot in their category. The brand's consistent inclusion in the ranking of the top franchises in the world underscores its commitment growth, innovation and franchisee success.

2024 was marked by significant brand milestones, including:

Brand Expansion: Awarded 25 new franchises across Florida, North Carolina and Texas, while also expanding into key markets in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.





Record-Setting Openings: Opened a record of 32 new franchise locations, bringing world-class STEAM education to more communities than ever.





Enhanced Franchisee Support: Delivered over 30 hours of advanced virtual training workshops, equipping franchisees with the tools to thrive.





Delivered over 30 hours of advanced virtual training workshops, equipping franchisees with the tools to thrive. Enriched Curriculum: Introduced 134 new hours of cutting-edge STEAM classes, expanding offerings to meet evolving customer needs.

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Snapology's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

Snapology is actively seeking passionate franchisees who share its mission of shaping future leaders through innovative STEAM education. To learn more about Snapology and current opportunities, please visit Snapology.com.

About Snapology

Snapology is the premier option for STEAM programs, offering year-round programs through dozens of revenue streams. Founded in 2010 by sisters Laura and Lisa Cole, Snapology is a play program for children between the ages of one and fourteen that aims to teach science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a playful, no-pressure environment. Recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the fastest-growing franchises, Snapology has over 150 locations with no plans to slow down. For more information, please visit Snapology.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology, XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts. It was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit UnleashedBrands.com.

