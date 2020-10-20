Snapper® Adds 360Z XT Zero Turn And SW45 Walk-Behind Mower To Legendary Lineup

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapper is a brand that is recognized and respected around the world as a leader in the lawn and garden industry with products that are practical and user-friendly. The new 360Z XT is one of the toughest and commercially-inspired riding lawn mowers, with deck sizes at 52" and 61"- the largest decks for this line. The larger decks, paired with a powerful Briggs & Stratton® Commercial Series Engine with a max speed of up to 8.5 miles per hour lets you tackle more terrain in less time. Other features include an all-steel frame for extra durability, large rear tires for superior traction, a bright LED light for when visibility is limited and an 18" cut & sew seat for extra comfort. While Snapper maintains the reputation of legendary, the designs are innovative and ever-changing.

Snapper® Pro SW45

A step-up from the proven SW35, the new Snapper Pro SW45 walk-behind mower gets upgraded to meet rigorous commercial needs. Landscapers can choose between a 48", 52" or 61" deck sizes with powerful Kawasaki® FX engine options and Hydro-Gear® ZT-3400™ transmission. Cast-iron greasable spindles and enhanced component guards deliver enhanced durability for tough applications, and a hydraulic quick fill system provides easy access to the transaxle service port for easier and faster maintenance. Other features include a cruise control bar for easier operation, an optional one-wheel or two-wheel sulky accessory that allows operators to ride behind the unit, ground speeds of up to 7 miles per hour and 5-gallon fuel tank for longer run times.

About Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Briggs & Stratton, LLC, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton, LLC

Related Links

https://www.briggsandstratton.com

