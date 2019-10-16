Snapper® Adds Ergonomic Features To SPX Tractor And 360Z Zero Turn Mower

"With a 360Z, homeowners can not only mow their lawn comfortably, they can haul dirt, tools and more," said Christin Wam, marketing manager for turf and consumer products at Briggs & Stratton. "The available integrated cargo bed 1 provides on-the-go versatility and convenience. Plus, its rail system is compatible with numerous third-party UTV/ATV accessories for added utility."

Commercially Inspired Snapper 360Z

Enhancements on this year's refreshed Snapper 360z includes upgraded, rugged 11-by 6-inch front caster tires which increases the surface area for less ground pressure and a smoother ride. Paired with a new mid-back cut and sew seat on select models rider comfort is front and center. The 360Z line-up includes many commercially-inspired features, including a fully welded steel frame and thick-walled front axle. Consumers can choose between a 36-, 42-, 48- or 52-inch fabricated steel mower deck or a 46-inch stamped mower deck that offers cutting durability to mow season after season. Fabricated mower decks even come with a limited lifetime warranty2. A commercial-style foot operated mower deck lift makes adjusting between height-of-cut positions simple for the operator. Homeowners have several high-performance engines to choose from, including Briggs & Stratton Professional Series™ Engines with the ReadyStart® feature, and Kawasaki® FR Engines. Select models include an integrated rear cargo bed offering a 50-pound capacity for more on-the-go versatility and convenience around the yard compared to a traditional zero turn mower.

Dependable SPX Lawn Tractor

The SPX Lawn Tractor mowers are ergonomically designed to include a new mid-back cut and sew seat for rider comfort and powerful LED headlights on a sleek modern hood. The SPX Lawn Tractor series is available with mower deck sizes that range from 42, 46 and 48-inch deck sizes. Consumers can select a Briggs & Stratton Intek™ Series V-Twin or a Briggs & Stratton Professional Series™ V-Twin engine to deliver rugged power. An integrated hour meter6 allows homeowners to track the number of used hours to help ensure important maintenance doesn't go overlooked, and a steel front bumper6 provides extra durability to the front end of the tractor.

For more information about the Snapper SPX Lawn Tractor, 360Z Zero Turn Mower, and all available models, visit www.snapper.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washers, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

1 50-pound capacity, do not overload; do not carry passengers. Available on select models. See operator's manual for details. Additional cargo bed accessories sold separately.

2 See operator's manual or visit www.snapper.com for complete warranty details.

3 All power levels are stated gross torque at 2600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

4 Only Kawasaki Critical Power engines listed in this release have been tested in accordance with SAE J1995, verified by TÜV Rheinland Group, horsepower-rated in accordance with SAE J2723, and certified by SAE International. Torque ratings of these engines were not certified by SAE. Actual power and torque output will vary depending on numerous factors, including, but not limited to, the operating speed of the engine in application, environmental conditions, maintenance, and other variables.

5 All power levels are stated gross horsepower at 3600 rpm per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

6 Standard feature on 25/42 FAB and 25/48 FAB models.

