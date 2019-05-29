Snapper® Adds Quiet Engine Power Technology On New Walk Behind Mowers

MILWAUKEE, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey by Snapper reveals that one in two people named mowing the lawn as the most important part of achieving good curb appeal. Homeowners searching for a quiet, durable and powerful 21-inch walk behind mower to achieve that coveted curb appeal will now have four new options to achieve that perfect cut. New Snapper mowers offer groundbreaking engine technology from Briggs & Stratton including Quiet Power Technology® for a 50 percent quieter operating experience than a traditional gas mower.

"Quiet Power Technology means the 'go-getter' can mow their grass at extended times of the day without disturbing neighbors," said Christin Wam, Marketing Manager for turf and consumer residential products at Briggs & Stratton. "We are excited to deliver engine technology that allows our customers to focus more on their home's curb appeal and less on mower maintenance or be concerned with sound."

New 21-inch Snapper mowers have all the preferred features: a three-in-one multi-mode deck for mulching, bagging or side discharge of lawn clippings, a single lever that achieves seven height-of-cut adjustments for the ideal cut, and a large bagger capable of capturing 2.4 cubic feet (1.9 bushels) to effortlessly tackle more with less interruption.

The dependable 21-inch Gas Variable Speed Rear Wheel Drive Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Briggs & Stratton 850 Professional Series™ Engine featuring InStart® and Quiet Power Technology combines professional-grade, durable components such as a cast iron cylinder sleeve and dual sealing air filter for a 60 percent longer engine life. The powerful engine is backed by a limited warranty.1 Additional high-tech benefits include:

InStart technology. A simple push of a button activates the lithium-ion battery starting system which then turns the engine on — no more pulling a cord.

A simple push of a button activates the lithium-ion battery starting system which then turns the engine on no more pulling a cord. Rapid charging. A quick 10-minute charge of InStart's lithium-ion battery delivers up to 20 starts while a full one-hour charge powers on the engine during a full mowing season. 2

A quick 10-minute charge of InStart's lithium-ion battery delivers up to 20 starts while a full one-hour charge powers on the engine during a full mowing season. Effortless starting. Backed by Briggs & Stratton's Starting Promise ™— meaning if the mower doesn't start within two attempts, Briggs & Stratton will fix it for free.3

Snapper's 21-inch Gas Variable Speed Rear Wheel Drive Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Briggs & Stratton 850 Professional Series Engine featuring Quiet Power Technology has 190cc and 8.50 ft-lb gross torque of power.4 Briggs & Stratton's durable engine is equipped with ReadyStart™ starting system—the operator simply pulls the rope for power, there's no need to prime and choke. If the user can't start the mower within two pulls, Briggs & Stratton will fix it for free.4

The 21-inch Lawn Mower with Briggs & Stratton 725 EXi Series™ Engine featuring Quiet Power Technology is nearly maintenance free, available in both push mower and single speed rear wheel drive self-propelled options. Equipped with Just Check & Add™ technology, the mowers never require an oil change—users simply check the oil level and add oil as needed. Equipped with the ReadyStart starting system, these two new mowers run on a 725 EXi Series engine and have 163cc and 7.25 ft-lb gross torque of power.5

Snapper's new mowers are backed by a three-year limited lifetime warranty.1 Available at Walmart.com, the 725 EXi Engine Series mowers are now available and the 850 Professional Series mowers will be available late summer 2019. www.snapper.com

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

1 See operator's manual or www.snapper.com for complete warranty details.

2 Varies, based on conditions.

3 See www.briggsandstratton.com for complete details.

4 See www.briggsandstratton.com for complete details.

5 All power levels are stated gross torque at 2600 RPM per SAE J1940 as rated by Briggs & Stratton.

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation

