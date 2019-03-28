Snapper® Adds StepSense™ Automatic Drive Innovation To Mower

"The new StepSense ™ technology senses the user's walking speed and automatically adjusts the mower's self-propel feature to match the pace of the person," said Christin Wam, marketing manager for residential turf products at Briggs & Stratton. "This intuitive technology allows homeowners to focus on the mowing job at hand, instead of manually changing the speed of the mower."

The load sensing technology improves battery run time by automatically adjusting the motor power to help ensure a great cut in varying conditions and cutting speeds. A dual battery powerhead houses two batteries giving operators run time of up to 60 minutes3 so homeowners have the confidence to complete their mow. The new mower features a durable 21-inch steel deck, and a single lever delivers seven height-of-cut options allowing the operator to simply adjust the deck settings to achieve desired grass height. The push-button starting mechanism makes starting the mower simple and its vertical storage capabilities save storage space when the work is done.

The utility cart side extension is an innovative way to instantly increase the capacity of the 82-volt MAX1 utility cart from 3.7 cubic feet to 9.1 cubic feet. Made of durable, weather-resistant material, the utility cart side extension is tough but light and reliable when carrying up to 220 pounds4. Operators do not need tools to attach the cart extension and it is easy to remove, making yard clean up quicker than ever.

The Snapper XD StepSense™ Automatic Drive Electric mower is available at select e-commerce retailers and participating Snapper dealers. See the entire Snapper XD lineup at www.snapper.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

¹ Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without workload) is 82-volts. Nominal voltage is 72.

² See operator's manual or www.snapper.com for complete consumer warranty details.

³ Run time, charge time and output capacity may be affected by conditions.

4 Weight of 220 lb. capacity still applies.

