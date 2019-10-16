Snapper® Unveils Single Stage Snow Blower And Lawn Edger Attachment To The XD 82-Volt MAX Lineup

"The new snow blower is hassle-free. There's no cord to plug in and very little maintenance needed," said Christin Wam, marketing manager for turf and consumer products, Briggs & Stratton. "This is a great addition to the Snapper XD family. XD products are ideal for convenience-oriented homeowners who want reliable, durable, powerful tools to help them easily take care of their year-round outdoor maintenance needs."

A brushless motor provides maximum efficiency and power for up to 75-minutes of run time3 on a 4.0 battery during the coldest winter months. The snow blower boasts a 6.5-inch diameter auger that can throw snow up to 20 feet2 from its adjustable 180-degree throwing chute for ultimate removal in a short amount of time. The unit offers a 10-inch clearing depth,2 20-inch clearing width, and has 8-inch wheels with metal skid shoes help with resisting wear while tackling cold outdoor jobs. The new snow blower features two convenient sets of lights on the control panel and auger housing to light the path during the dark winter months. In addition to the ample 4.0 82-volt MAX battery power (included in the kit), operators will appreciate the blower's push button start for instantaneous starts in cold weather. And when the job is finished, operators can simply collapse the handle for easy storage in the garage.

"In addition to the snow blower, the lawn edger attachment is the sixth and newest addition to the current versatile attachments of the Snapper XD string trimmer system," said Wam. "Now, homeowners have the ability to turn their string trimmer into a lawn edger making pristine edges are achievable."

The snow blower kit includes a 4.0 82-volt MAX battery; the snow blower can also be purchased separately. All Snapper XD tools have a five (5) year limited consumer warranty,4 attachments have a three (3) year limited consumer warranty and all Briggs & Stratton® 82V Max1 Batteries and Rapid Charging Stations have a two (2) year limited consumer warranty.4 For more information regarding Snapper XD products, visit www.snapper.com.

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com .

1Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without workload) is 82-volts. Nominal voltage is 72.

2Time, capacity and snow throwing ability can be greatly affected by conditions.

3Run time, charge time and output capacity may be affected by conditions.

4See operator's manual or dealer for complete warranty details, battery valid for consumer use only.

