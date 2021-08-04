Snappr acquires Pretty Instant

Snappr was launched in 2016 and has since grown rapidly to be the largest on-demand photography platform in the English-speaking world, including coverage of over 200 metropolitan areas in the United States. Customers can book an on-demand photoshoot with as little as two hours notice for anything from a family portrait to a restaurant menu shoot. Snappr also has a fast-growing enterprise offering and API for brands with high-volume photography needs.

"I'm thrilled that our community of national brands and professional photographers have found a new home with Snappr" said Pretty Instant co-founder and CEO Ben Maitland-Lewis. "Their team has built an incredibly scalable platform that will continue to streamline the photographic needs of our clients on a global scale. Thank you to all of our clients and photographers for being a part of this journey with us. We wish you continued success with our friends at Snappr."

Snappr will continue to host the millions of original images commissioned by Pretty Instant customers at zero cost.

"We are happy and humbled to welcome Pretty Instant's customers into Snappr's fast growing family" said Snappr founder and CEO Matt Schiller. "They will now have access to our unrivalled network and all of our software features".

This is Snappr's third acquisition, the first being top Australian photographer directory Photographers.com.au in 2018 , and the second being top photo sharing platform Eversnap in 2020 . "Photography remains the second-most fragmented service industry after taxis. By building a centralized platform for creative services, we are removing a lot of the inefficiencies and getting better outcomes for both consumers and creatives," said Schiller.

The deal comes off the back of several photo technology acquisitions: Lifetouch's acquisition by Shutterfly in 2018; Flickr's acquisition by SmugMug in 2018; and Unsplash acquisition by Getty Images earlier this year. Flickr founder Caterina Fake is an investor in Snappr via her firm Yes VC.

