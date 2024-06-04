Snappt and Entrata Unveil Partnership to Enhance Document Fraud Detection in Resident Screening

Snappt's Integration with Entrata ResidentVerify will offer an advanced solution to aid property managers in the fight against fraud

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappt , the leading provider of document fraud detection solutions for residential apartment property managers, announced today a new partnership with Entrata , a leading AI-enabled property management system within the multifamily industry. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate Snappt into Entrata's screening product, ResidentVerify.

With this embedded solution, Entrata clients will gain access to Snappt's best-in-class document fraud detection directly within their ResidentVerify screening workflows. By enabling Snappt, Entrata ensures that every applicant's supporting financial documentation undergoes rigorous scrutiny, and that property management companies are maintaining Fair Housing compliance and verification accuracy.

"Fraud continues to be a top-of-mind issue for owners and operators throughout the industry. This integration with Snappt will partner their fraud detection technology with our platform in a way that not only enhances efficiency, accuracy, and confidence in screening decisions but also safeguards the integrity of our clients' operations," said Chase Harrington, President at Entrata.

The partnership streamlines the process for applicants, who upload their documents directly to Snappt via an automated link. Snappt then conducts a comprehensive fraud analysis and quickly delivers results into Resident Verify, which includes routine status updates and a detailed report of the Snappt findings.

"We're thrilled to partner with Entrata, a leading provider in the multifamily industry. Stopping fraud during the first step of the application process is a game-changer," said Daniel Berlind, CEO of Snappt. "This integration represents a significant leap forward in protecting property management operations and fostering trust in screening decisions."

Through their collaboration with Snappt, Entrata can offer a proven way to verify documents during the leasing process, saving property teams significant time while reducing evictions and bad debt write-offs. To learn more about this partnership, visit https://snappt.com/entrata.

For more information about Entrata and ResidentVerify , visit https://www.entrata.com/ .

About Snappt:

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk. Snappt has raised more than $100M in funding from leading Fintech investors, and with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76+, it is one of the highest-rated proptech companies in the world. www.snappt.com.

About Entrata

Entrata is the leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 20 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

