Snappt Celebrates the Launch of Its New Income Verification Solution at NMHC OPTECH

The company unveils its enhanced, multi-layer fraud detection solution at NMHC OPTECH Conference and Expo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappt, the leader in fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, is launching its Applicant Fraud Detection and Income Verification Suite to bring a comprehensive fraud detection solution to the multifamily industry. They will be hosting Keys & Cocktails, a party in celebration of the launch, during the National Multifamily Housing Council OPTECH Conference and Expo on October 22, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar in National Harbor, Maryland.

The launch party, hosted by Snappt, a Platinum Sponsor of OPTECH, and Argyle, the leading provider of real-time income and employment verifications, will celebrate Snappt's newly enhanced multi-layer fraud detection solution, now featuring income verification.

Their latest technology includes automated and standardized income calculation on both payroll connections and document uploads - enabling property managers to quickly verify income, save time, and make more informed decisions regarding potential renters, all within the Snappt platform.

"We are excited to celebrate the addition of income verification to our fraud detection suite," says Daniel Berlind, CEO of Snappt. "This product enhancement is the result of our commitment to investing in the industry through our specialized research and development and fraud forensics team and is a testament to our dedication to stopping fraud at every level."

The party will feature conversations around Snappt's latest launch alongside live dueling pianists, food and drink, prize opportunities, and a multi-layered cake symbolizing the company's multi-layer fraud detection solution.

For more information about Snappt, please visit https://www.snappt.com

About Snappt

Snappt is an AI-powered applicant fraud detection and income verification solution for multifamily property managers. Since its inception in 2019, Snappt's technology has been adept at identifying even the slightest document alterations, saving leasing teams time while reducing bad debt and evictions. As the market leader for fraud detection, Snappt has analyzed over 9 million documents with an impressive accuracy rate of 99.8%. They are the only fraud detection company that conducts proactive fraud research, and they were recently ranked #1 in AI on the Inc 5000 list. www.snappt.com

