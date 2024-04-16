Snappt Partners with ResidentIQ® by Inhabit® to Enhance Resident Screening with Fraud Detection Services

The partnership provides property management companies with an integrated solution for screening, online leasing, and document fraud detection to ensure confidence in leasing decisions.

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappt , the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced the company's partnership with ResidentIQ® , an industry leader offering a comprehensive suite of software that integrates with property management systems for residential property managers. Snappt's fraud detection technology will now be fully integrated into ResidentIQ's online leasing experience, TenantTech® , and will enhance the Resident Screening experience powered by Western Reporting® .

ResidentIQ provides a complete ecosystem of nearly every value-added service to support property management companies regardless of property management system, including screening, online leasing, and now, Snappt's document fraud detection. With Snappt, ResidentIQ's combined online leasing and screening platforms will offer a seamless process for property teams to verify income documents with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This integration is the first of its kind for ResidentIQ users.

"The ResidentIQ portfolio of services offers top-tier solutions to millions of single-family and apartment homes across the country," said Kyle Nelson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Snappt. "They work with nearly every single client in the National Multifamily Home Council (NMHC) Top 50, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to help combat applicant fraud for their valued clients. Snappt is a natural fit for ResidentIQ products."

As strategic partners, Snappt and ResidentIQ will ensure leasing teams have increased confidence in applicant decisions with the added benefit of document fraud detection, in addition to the ability to screen applicants. The enhanced solution will give ResidentIQ clients the ability to flag fraudulent documents early on in the application process, free up leasing team hours, and decrease bad debt and evictions.

"We are excited about our partnership with Snappt as it will enable us to further expand existing fraud detection capabilities in our innovative suite of multifamily rental management products," said Gustavo Sapiurka, EVP and Managing Director, ResidentIQ. "Our enhanced fraud prevention features will provide ResidentIQ customers with the best-in-class fraud detection capabilities, enabling them to mitigate risks and reduce financial losses by selecting the most qualified residents, driving a positive impact on their bottom line."

ResidentIQ is debuting Snappt's fraud detection software into its unified Leasing and Screening Solution April 2024.

About Snappt:

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk. Snappt has raised more than $100M in funding from leading fintech investors, and with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76+, it is one of the highest-rated proptech companies in the world. www.snappt.com

About ResidentIQ:

ResidentIQ® by Inhabit® is the easiest way to bring industry-leading proptech solutions to any property management system. With deep industry experience and a compelling suite of software solutions, ResidentIQ empowers property owners and managers to run their businesses more efficiently. Simple and seamless, it offers a single contract, single bill, and a single point of contact for every solution needed to maximize property management system capabilities. For more information, visit ResidentIQ.com .

