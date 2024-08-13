Snappt Ranks No. 41 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Propelled by Momentum as the Industry Leader in Fraud Detection

The company's exponential growth and innovation strengthens its standing as the market leader in fraud detection.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappt, the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced that it has ranked No. 41 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking, supported by a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment, is a testament to the company's leadership in fraud detection and high standing in the multi-housing real estate industry.

"It is truly an honor to be ranked on this year's Inc. 5000 list as our company continues to grow in its position as a leader and innovator servicing the multifamily industry," said Daniel Berlind, CEO of Snappt. "As applicant fraud becomes more widespread in our industry, Snappt is staying ahead of the curve both in growth and in providing unmatched fraud detection, equipping residential property managers with the tools needed to combat the rise in sophisticated application fraud."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth and innovation while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising cost of capital, and intractable hiring challenges. Snappt also ranked #1 in the Artificial Intelligence category, further highlighting the company's innovative use of AI technology to streamline and improve the fraud detection process.

The ranking follows Snappt's discovery of a troubling new fraud trend, leading to the coining of "Inception Fraud." This deceitful tactic involves fraudsters using authentic pay stubs from legitimate companies to inflate their income, enabling them to secure leases for which they are unqualified. This type of fraud is almost impossible to catch and can lead to serious financial losses.

"Snappt is the only fraud detection company in the market with a proactive fraud forensics team dedicated to catching this new type of fraud in its tracks. Our investment in R&D is unparalleled, arming our clients with an unrivaled solution," continued Berlind.

Snappt also recently attained SOC 2 Type II compliance, ensuring the company's security controls and practices protect customer data at the highest level.

