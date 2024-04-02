Snappt's Ariel Guzman Earns Spot in NAA's Esteemed 20 in Their Twenties 2024

Rising Star in Property Management Shines Among Industry's Brightest Young Stars

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced Ariel Guzman , Regional Director at Snappt Inc. and member of New Jersey Apartment Association as part of NAA's 20 in their Twenties, Class of 2024.

This award recognizes 20 rental housing industry professionals, 29 years old or younger, who have made significant professional achievements and possess the potential to go far in their careers. Ariel Guzman and his fellow recipients will be celebrated at rental housing's premier event, Apartmentalize, in Philadelphia from June 19 to 21, 2024.

Ariel Guzman

"I am deeply honored to be recognized in an industry I have always admired with unwavering support and dedication. This recognition fuels my passion for pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the multifamily sector," says Ariel Guzman, Regional Director at Snappt.

Ariel has been a Regional Sales Director at Snappt since August 2022 where he is responsible for generating new business, renewing and expanding existing customer contracts. He is a 2021 Institute of Real Estate Management 30 Under 30 Recipient and alumnus of Greystar, AvalonBay, and Windsor Communities.

To be eligible, applicants must be members of NAA, employed full-time in the rental housing industry, and demonstrate a meaningful impact in the workplace. An NAA task force, comprised of Next Gen Committee volunteers, selects awardees based on the quality of the overall written application, innovative ideas, demonstration of leadership, letter to self, career goals, and letter of reference(s).

"Congratulations to Ariel Guzman and the entire 20 in their Twenties, Class of 2024," said Bob Pinnegar, NAA President and CEO. "This award speaks clearly to the tangible impacts these young professionals have already demonstrated in their careers and indicates a drive and passion that will take them far. As we look to the future, I'm eager to see how this next generation of leaders uses their talents to make rental housing an even stronger partner in every community."

About Snappt

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk. Snappt has raised more than $100M in funding from leading Fintech investors, and with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 76+, it is one of the highest-rated proptech companies in the world. www.snappt.com

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education, and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local, and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 96,000 members representing more than 12 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity, and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org . NAA thanks its Strategic Partners: The Home Depot Pro, Lowe's Pro Supply, and Yardi.

