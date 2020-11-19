Snappy Kraken Launches 'Marketing Accelerator' for Financial Professionals

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, today announced the launch of their new 90-Day Marketing Accelerator - a 12-week, professionally guided program designed to help financial advisers build, launch, and sustain a proven marketing strategy.

Each week, participants will get the guidance they need to add one more building block to their digital marketing foundation. Snappy Kraken is running this for advisers or whoever is in charge of the firm's marketing. "This is great for advisers or staff who are just starting out, and even for experienced advisers and team members who want to standardize an easy and repeatable marketing strategy," said Angel Gonzalez, Chief Marketing Officer and co-founder of Snappy Kraken. "When you use marketing technology, it's easy to focus on the features. This bell. That whistle. This lever. But it's the strategy behind the features that make it all work. The 90-Day Marketing Accelerator fills in the gaps. It will help advisers create more light bulb moments as they approach marketing their firm. They'll be able to make the most of their marketing without anyone asking them to become professional marketers."

The Snappy Kraken platform provides financial advisers with a powerful automated marketing solution built to generate leads, nurture prospects, and engage clients with exclusively licensed marketing content. The marketing automation platform allows enterprises to create and deploy content at scale for hundreds or thousands of individual accounts with just a few clicks, in a personalized way.

During this hands-on program, advisers will be guided step-by-step to setup the foundation for their digital marketing efforts, launch their very first campaign using Snappy Kraken's library of done-for-you campaigns, and sustain their new digital marketing strategy in just one hour per month. The program starts January 4, with a registration deadline of December 18, and is limited to 400 members.

"We're not just a technology company," said Robert Sofia, CEO and co-founder of Snappy Kraken. "There's an added training component to what we do. Too many tech companies hand over their tools to users and go, 'Here you go. Now, go sink or swim with this thing. Best of luck to you.' Not us. This program is included absolutely free for our existing members. And anyone new who signs up for the program gets access to Snappy Kraken for the full 90 days. We're looking forward to helping advisers get a strong start to 2021."

Advisers who are new to Snappy Kraken can register now at http://snappykraken.com/90-day for just $1 down, followed by three monthly payments of $227 starting on Jan. 1, 2021. Existing members may opt in without additional cost.

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisers, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

