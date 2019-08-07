Snappy Kraken Named 'Best Overall Content Marketing Company' in 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Content Marketing Company" award by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. With over 2,500 nominations this year, submitted from more than 15 countries, the competition was extremely fierce. As a winner, Snappy Kraken is among a select group of companies, including engagio, Drift, Salesforce, Highspot, Dun & Bradstreet, LiveRamp, Demandbase, and others.

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

Snappy Kraken is an autopilot marketing system that helps financial advisors deploy multi-step marketing campaigns with ease. By eliminating the complexities commonly associated with marketing automation, Snappy Kraken equips its users to publish campaigns with dozens of coordinated elements in just minutes. Landing pages, ads, social posts, email drip series and more are all personalized, launched, managed, and tracked from within a single dashboard. Campaigns are ready-made around five key growth drivers for financial advisors: lead generation, prospect nurturing, client engagement, workflow automation, and referral generation.

"Before Snappy Kraken, it would cost advisors tens of thousands of dollars to create and automate multi-step marketing campaigns like these. That's why most advisors are still using libraries of canned content from their website providers and getting no results. We're out to change that!" said Robert Sofia, Co-founder & CEO, Snappy Kraken. "We're getting non-stop rave reviews from our members because we genuinely empower them to stand out in their markets, deepen client relationships, and generate measurable results."

MarTech Breakthrough is an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing technology industry – companies that have both succeeded in pushing ingenuity and exemplifying the best in MarTech solutions across the globe. In addition to content marketing, categories include marketing automation, customer experience and relationship management, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, social marketing, mobile marketing and many more.

"Snappy Kraken's dedication to making marketing fast, easy and automated for financial advisors is an impressive approach that is yielding impressive results," says James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With readymade content and marketing campaigns that can be customized and deployed quickly, Snappy Kraken is certainly a 'breakthrough' MarTech solution for today's modern financial advisor, and we are pleased to name the Company a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Award winner."

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial advisors. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. These goals include lead generation, prospect nurturing, referral generation, and others. Uniquely, Snappy Kraken's clients are granted exclusive rights to their own territory to ensure they never end up using the same marketing as their competition. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them setup, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.

Snappy Kraken recently secured an investment at the FinTech exhibition that took place in March 2018 at Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit; a prestigious judging panel was provided by ScratchWorks, a FinTech accelerator that connects tech startups with wealth management leaders to advance the digital transformation of the financial services industry. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia. Learn more about Snappy Kraken at: www.SnappyKraken.com.

ABOUT MARTECH BREAKTHROUGH

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

