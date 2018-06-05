Snappy Kraken Named WealthManagement.com 2018 Industry Awards Finalist

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, today announced they have been selected as finalists for the WealthManagement.com 2018 Industry Awards, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success.

MarTech Company Recognized in Category of "Social Media Leadership" (Technology Providers)

"We were blown away to be selected as a finalist in this our first year of nomination," said Snappy Kraken CEO and co-founder, Robert Sofia. "We find ourselves in very good company on the list of finalists. Of course, I'm happy for the acknowledgement; the Snappy Kraken team has done an amazing job of developing technology and creating high-quality visual products that will benefit advisors in all stages of their marketing."

TOUGH COMPETITION

This year, 76 companies were first-time Industry Awards finalists, and 45 firms were named in multiple categories. A judging panel of industry luminaries selected Snappy Kraken as one of only two Finalists in the category of "Social Media Leadership" (Technology Providers) for their dedication to developing visually stunning content, affordable digital marketing campaigns and professional video production services for financial advisors.

"We've had a great response from the industry to our 'Seminar Freedom' program which automates adviser marketing to capture leads, boosts attendance at virtual seminars and converts cold leads into hot prospects without taking up any more of the advisor's time," Sofia said. "We are committed to creating and developing new marketing products and bringing marketing automation and fresh concepts to help advisers streamline workflows and fill their client pipeline. It is a true honor to be recognized by WealthManagement.com as a leader in our field."

A record number of nominations were submitted this year — more than 600 entries were received from nearly 250 companies. 156 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 67 categories in this year's awards program.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the 2018 award winners, who will be announced at a black-tie gala event on Sept. 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's products and video services, go to www.SnappyKraken.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken, is a SaaS marketing solution that helps financial advisers personalize, automate, and track marketing campaigns and business processes. Users can choose from a number of ready-made campaigns, each containing combinations of professionally designed and written email drip series, social media posts, ads and more. Clicks, opens, and shares are managed and tracked from within a single dashboard.

Snappy Kraken recently secured an investment at the FinTech exhibition that took place in March 2018 at Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit; a prestigious judging panel was provided by ScratchWorks, a FinTech accelerator that connects tech startups with wealth management leaders to advance the digital transformation of the financial services industry. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and adviser marketing consultant Robert Sofia (www.RobertSofia.com). Learn more about Snappy Kraken at www.SnappyKraken.com.

Media Contact:

Leesy Palmer

Impact Communications

913-649-5009

impactmediamanager@impactcommunications.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snappy-kraken-named-wealthmanagementcom-2018-industry-awards-finalist-300659818.html

SOURCE Snappy Kraken

