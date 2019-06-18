Snappy Kraken Named WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards Finalist

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, today announced they have been selected as finalists for the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"We are honored to again be selected as a finalist in two categories after our win last year," said Snappy Kraken CEO and co-founder, Robert Sofia. "We are in very good company on the list of finalists and we know that competition is fierce. We have an amazing team that continues to develop high-quality products that automate advisor marketing to capture leads and turn cold leads into hot prospects without taking up more of the advisor's time. The Snappy Kraken team has done a fantastic job of developing technology and creating high-quality visual products that will benefit advisors in all stages of their marketing."

TOUGH COMPETITION

A record number of nominations were submitted—more than 650 entries were received from 262 companies. 166 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 71 qualifying categories in this year's awards program. Snappy Kraken was selected as a finalist in two Technology Providers categories: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Angel Gonzalez; and Social Media Leadership for Visual Insights Newsletter Campaigns.

"We are committed to creating and developing new marketing products and bringing marketing automation and fresh concepts to help advisors streamline workflows and fill their client pipeline," said Sofia. "It is a true honor to be recognized by WealthManagement.com as a leader in our field."

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the 2019 award winners, who will be announced at a black-tie gala event on Sept. 12, 2019 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken, is a SaaS marketing solution that helps financial advisors personalize, automate, and track marketing campaigns and business processes. Users can choose from a number of ready-made campaigns, each containing combinations of professionally designed and written email drip series, social media posts, ads and more. Clicks, opens, and shares are managed and tracked from within a single dashboard.

Snappy Kraken recently secured an investment at the FinTech exhibition that took place in March 2018 at Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit; a prestigious judging panel was provided by ScratchWorks, a FinTech accelerator that connects tech startups with wealth management leaders to advance the digital transformation of the financial services industry. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia. Learn more about Snappy Kraken at: www.SnappyKraken.com.

