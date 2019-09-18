Snappy Kraken Named WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards Winner

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, was selected as a winner of the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. The awards were announced at a black-tie gala event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 12, 2019. The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry.

"Visual Insights" Recognized for "Social Media Leadership"

"We are thrilled to receive one of the WealthManagement Awards for the second year in a row," said Robert Sofia, Snappy Kraken CEO and co-founder. "We have an amazing team that continues to develop unique products that automate advisor marketing to capture leads and turn them into hot prospects without taking up more of the advisor's time. The Snappy Kraken team has done a fantastic job of developing technology and creating high-quality visual products that will benefit advisors in all stages of their marketing. We especially love being in the social media leadership category," added Sofia. "We try to 'walk our talk' by exemplifying good social media manners and producing content that delights and engages the viewer."

SELECTION PROCESS

A judging panel of industry luminaries selected Snappy Kraken as the winner in the category of "Social Media Leadership" (Technology Providers) for their dedication to developing visually stunning content, affordable digital marketing campaigns and professional video production services for financial advisors.

"We're getting non-stop rave reviews from our members because we genuinely empower them to stand out in their markets, deepen client relationships, and generate measurable results," said Sofia. "We are committed to creating and developing additional dynamic marketing products in the new year, bringing marketing automation and fresh concepts to help advisors streamline workflows and fill their client pipeline. It is a true honor to be recognized by WealthManagement.com as a leader in our field."

A record number of nominations were submitted this year—more than 650 entries were received from nearly 252 companies. 166 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 72 categories in this year's awards program. Snappy Kraken had also been selected as a finalist in the category Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Angel Gonzalez.

EXECUTIVE ROUNDTABLE

As a finalist in this year's competition, Gonzalez was invited to participate in an Executive Roundtable earlier on gala day, Sept. 12. Seven hand-selected executives met at WealthManagement.com's Manhattan offices for two hours of debate and dialog. The roundtable transcript and seven corresponding video interviews will be released in December 2019 via a special publication, the Executive Round Table Journal, and corresponding content channel being produced by the editors.

Pictured from left to right are the Executive Roundtable participants:

Marty Miller of Strategy & Resources

of Strategy & Resources David Lyon of Oranj

of Oranj Angel Gonzalez , Snappy Kraken (front row)

, Snappy Kraken (front row) David Blisk of Spire Capital

of Spire Capital Matt Lynch of Strategy & Resources

of Strategy & Resources Bill Van Law of WVL Group

of WVL Group Noreen Beaman of Brinker Capital

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial advisors. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. Snappy Kraken's members are granted exclusive rights to their own territory to ensure they never end up using the same marketing as their competition. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them setup, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.

Snappy Kraken recently was awarded the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in Social Media Leadership, Technology Providers, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. It was also the 2018 winner in this same category. In addition, Snappy Kraken was recently was named "Best Overall Content Marketing Company" in 2019 by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

In August 2019, Snappy Kraken announced an additional round of funding after its successful pitch to the ScratchWorks FinTech accelerator founders during a live event at the invite-only Barron's Top Independent Advisors Summit in 2018. ScratchWorks was founded by a group of top wealth management and investment firms to help discover and grow ideas in the FinTech space; it is sponsored by Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, the University of Colorado (CU) Leeds School of Business, and Barron's . In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia. Learn more about Snappy Kraken at: www.SnappyKraken.com.



Media Contact:

Leslie Swid

Impact Communications

913-649-5009

LeslieSwid@ImpactCommunications.org

Related Images

snappy-kraken-named.png

Snappy Kraken Named WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Awards Winner

"Visual Insights" Recognized for "Social Media Leadership"

executive-roundtable.png

Executive Roundtable

As a finalist in this year's competition, Gonzalez was invited to participate in an Executive Roundtable

SOURCE Snappy Kraken

Related Links

https://snappykraken.com

