Snappy Kraken Reveals How Covid-19 Crisis Has Affected Financial Advisers' Marketing

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, an award-winning MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, will on July 28, 2020 reveal the results of a comprehensive analysis of investment adviser marketing trends during the first half of 2020. Results show major shifts as advisers worked to reach current and prospective clients as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold.

Study of first half 2020 shows major shifts in client communications and marketing strategy

The report reflects actual performance from 12,852 active digital marketing campaigns run by individual financial advisers and firms throughout the country during the first two quarters of 2020.

Journalists who would like to receive a copy of the report - which will be embargoed until after the webinar concludes on July 28, 2020 - should email [email protected].

"As the pandemic hit, we took a number of steps in terms of reducing pricing and enhancing both email and video content to ensure that advisers had the resources they needed to maintain and strengthen their ongoing outreach to their clients," said Robert Sofia, co-founder and CEO. "Our research reveals insights on what's working, what's not and how advisers can successfully market their professional services in today's uncertain world."

On Tuesday, July 28 at 3 pm ET / noon PT, Snappy Kraken will host a webinar revealing key insights from the report. Highlights include:

How Advisers Got Above-Average Replies - One thing advisers did throughout the pandemic to get more email replies from prospects and clients.

High-Performing Subject Lines - Word-for-word email subject lines that earned an average 30% open rate and above.

Ideas for Videos (that get views) - Which video topics earned above average click through rates, including the specific one that earned 38.51%.

Trending Campaign Topics - The top 10 most popular campaign topics ranked by pageview.

Facebook Ad Performance ROI - Facebook ad performance data straight from financial advisers across the US (including average cost per lead).

Those who register will receive a free PDF copy of the new 14-page report, How 2020 Has Changed Financial Adviser Marketing.

To register for the webinar and receive the free report, click here: How 2020 Has Changed Financial Adviser Marketing

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial professionals. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them setup, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's award-winning solutions for financial advisers, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

