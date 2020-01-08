Snappy Kraken Reveals New Advisor Marketing Trends

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, has released a comprehensive analysis of investment advisor marketing trends based on more than 9.3 million data points gleaned from real marketing campaigns initiated over the past year.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST, Snappy Kraken CEO Robert Sofia will host a webinar revealing key insights from the report. "We will share the scientific findings and objective analysis mined from 14,229 marketing campaigns deployed by financial advisors in 2019," said Sofia. "The results of this first-of-its-kind report set the precedents and benchmarks for the advisor-specific digital marketing landscape in 2020."

Highlights of the report include:

Types of content and subject matter that attract the most prospects and engage current clients

Insights into why this content is effective

Online traffic sources that produce the strongest results, and how to maximize ROI with minimal spend

What to expect from marketing efforts based on analytical marketing performance benchmarks

How to help move the needle, fast

Attendees will learn how the top 25 percent of advisors market differently and far more effectively than the average advisor. The insights can be applied directly to advisors' existing or future marketing efforts to help generate more leads, nurture prospects, and generate referrals from marketing efforts.

Those who register will receive a free digital copy of the 31-page State of Digital Marketing Financial Adviser Online Marketing Report and Benchmarking Study.

To register for the live webinar and receive the free report, click here: www.stateofdigital.report.

Sofia will also present the report findings at the T3 Advisor Conference in San Diego, Feb. 17-20, 2020. His presentation, "Marketing Hacked – Data From 14,000 Advisor Campaigns That Proves What Works (and Doesn't), is the Snappy Kraken General Session to be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 2:45 p.m. Register for the T3 Conference here: www.TechnologyToolsForToday.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial advisors. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. Snappy Kraken's members are granted exclusive rights to their own territory to ensure they never end up using the same marketing as their competition. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.

Snappy Kraken recently was awarded the 2019 WealthManagement.com Industry Award in Social Media Leadership, Technology Providers, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. It was also the 2018 WealthManagement.com awards winner in this same category. In addition, Snappy Kraken was recently named "Best Overall Content Marketing Company in 2019" by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

In August 2019, Snappy Kraken announced an additional round of funding after its successful pitch to the ScratchWorks FinTech accelerator founders during a live event at the invite-only Barron's Top Independent Advisors Summit in 2018. ScratchWorks was founded by a group of top wealth management and investment firms to help discover and grow ideas in the FinTech space; it is sponsored by Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, the University of Colorado (CU) Leeds School of Business, and Barron's. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

In November 2019, Snappy Kraken revealed its three-year Vivid Vision to stakeholders and employees who gathered for a multi-day company retreat and strategic planning session billed by Snappy Kraken CEO Robert Sofia, an industry veteran and advisor marketing leader, as "a new model for small-to-medium sized businesses."

Snappy Kraken has been announcing and will continue to reveal a number of strategic partnerships and formal agreements with nationally known financial institutions that focus on meeting the needs of like-minded groups of financial advisors, insurance agents and registered representatives.

Learn more about Snappy Kraken at www.SnappyKraken.com.

