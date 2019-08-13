Snappy Kraken Success Attracts Additional Investment

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial professionals automate their marketing and business processes, announced that it has received an additional round of funding after its successful pitch to the ScratchWorks FinTech accelerator founders during a live event at the invite-only Barron's Top Independent Advisors Summit in 2018.

ScratchWorks, founded by a group of top wealth management and investment firms to help discover and grow ideas in the FinTech space, is sponsored by Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, the University of Colorado (CU) Leeds School of Business, and Barron's . Nominations for Season 3 will open in early fall 2019.

After the initial ScratchWorks investment of $100,000, Snappy Kraken maintained its growth trajectory and further enhanced its ability to provide advisors with a turnkey digital marketing solution. The ScratchWorks investors' continued interest resulted in a subsequent $3.5 million seed round investment. This round was led by ScratchWorks Co-founder Marty Bicknell, CEO and president of Mariner Wealth Advisors, and included the Bicknell Family Holding Company and Flyover Capital, a venture capital firm.

"We're thrilled to support the Snappy Kraken team with our continued investment in their business," said Bicknell. "Snappy Kraken continues to develop leading-edge solutions to address the marketing needs of RIAs from initial prospecting, to deepening the engagement with their existing clients. Robert's passion for the business and his leadership of Snappy Kraken are what led us to furthering our partnership and financial commitment to Snappy Kraken."

Snappy Kraken is an autopilot marketing system that helps financial advisors deploy multi-step marketing campaigns with ease. By eliminating the complexities commonly associated with marketing automation, Snappy Kraken equips its users to publish campaigns with dozens of coordinated elements in just minutes. Landing pages, ads, social posts, email drip series and more are all personalized, launched, managed, and tracked from within a single dashboard. Campaigns are ready-made around five key growth drivers for financial advisors: lead generation, prospect nurturing, client engagement, workflow automation, and referral generation.

"We appreciate the confidence ScratchWorks has in Snappy Kraken and are deeply gratified by their financial investment in our future success," said Co-founder and CEO Robert Sofia. "This funding round will enable us to continue to expand our offerings and provide even more effective ways for advisors to build their online presence, deepen relationships with their clients, expand their reach and leverage their time."

"It's exciting to see the impact that ScratchWorks is having in the FinTech space, and that the support and collaboration from the wealth management industry continues well beyond our initial event," said David Canter, head of the RIA segment at Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions. "We look forward to seeing what's next for Snappy Kraken."

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken provides marketing automation, online advertising, and bold, unique marketing for financial advisors. Each automated campaign on the Snappy Kraken platform is focused on achieving specific and trackable goals that grow business. Snappy Kraken's members are granted exclusive rights to their own territory to ensure they never end up using the same marketing as their competition. All Snappy Kraken subscribers are assigned to a personal Success Specialist who helps them set up, manage, and optimize their use of the platform through monthly performance check-ins.

Snappy Kraken recently secured an investment at the FinTech exhibition that took place in March 2018 at Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit; a prestigious judging panel was provided by ScratchWorks, a FinTech accelerator that connects tech startups with wealth management leaders to advance the digital transformation of the financial services industry. In a prior competition in 2016, Snappy Kraken took first place in the FinTech Startup Competition hosted by the XY Planning Network.

Snappy Kraken is led by industry veteran and advisor marketing leader Robert Sofia. Learn more about Snappy Kraken at www.SnappyKraken.com.



