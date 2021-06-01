Snappy Kraken to Host Jolt! Conference for Financial Advisors at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy Kraken, a MarTech company focused on helping financial advisors automate their marketing and business processes, recently announced the launch of their first annual Jolt! financial advisor marketing conference, which will be held October 20th-22nd at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. Throughout three energizing days, five keynotes, and twenty-one sessions, some of the greatest minds in marketing will empower attendees with a strategy and plan for business growth.

Snappy Kraken is also proud to announce that all profits generated from Jolt! Conference tickets and sponsorships will be donated to Invest in Girls, a program of the Council for Economic Education with a mission to increase the number of women working in finance by providing financial literacy programming to young women.

"Since the founding of Snappy Kraken, we've had plans to bring about a conference that revolves around advisor marketing. It's great to see this come to life! Our team is working hard to make this the no-fluff, actionable conference for financial services companies that want to get serious about marketing and the results they get."

The Jolt! Conference is 100% focused on showing advisors how to build predictable and profitable marketing systems. Snappy Kraken believes that it's time that financial advisor marketing received a "jolt", and therefore this event will not include your typical agenda with the same advisor thought-leaders and top producers often seen at financial industry conferences. This one-of-a-kind experience, geared towards financial advisors who are passionate about growth, will curate the brightest marketing minds from inside and outside the financial industry, bringing them together on one stage with one mission: to deliver fresh insights that will equip advisors with an implementation plan before they leave the event.

"This was inevitable," said Robert Sofia, co-founder and CEO of Snappy Kraken. "Since the founding of Snappy Kraken, we've had plans to bring about a conference that revolves around advisor marketing. It's great to see this come to life! Our team is working hard to make this the no-fluff, actionable conference for financial services companies that want to get serious about marketing and the results they get."

Keynote presentations will be delivered by Robert Sofia; Adam Morgan, Executive Creative Director at Adobe; bestselling author and international speaker, Ekaterina Walter; technology strategist and futurist, Crystal Washington; and bestselling author and internationally acclaimed keynote speaker, Andrew Davis. Click here to see the full agenda for the conference.

Early sponsors and partners include Universal Financial Consultants, Riskalyze, NaviPlan, ForbesBooks, Asset-Map, Redtail, InvestmentNews, and WealthManagement.com.

In addition to the five keynote presentations and twenty-one educational sessions, attendees will be able to upgrade their image with on-site professional media services at no additional cost, including a photo session with a professional photographer to update their headshots, a social media profile upgrade session with seasoned designers, and a video production station to film a video for their website and social media profiles.

"It's hard to have a breakthrough when you're all cooped up, literally and figuratively," said Angel Gonzalez, co-founder and CMO of Snappy Kraken. "You have to look outside of your industry and business model and see what strategies you can adapt for yourself... and from time to time, you have to switch up your physical environment and start feeding off of the energy and excitement of others. I'm more than ready to network in-person again! I know a lot of advisors are too. We're going to be safe and responsible, and we're going to have fun finding ways to grow business."

Throughout the educational sessions and keynote presentations, attendees will:

Learn psychological techniques that the world's largest companies use to attract attention and drive brand loyalty

Nail down a creative blueprint that positions your company as an authority in your market

Gain insights that will help you manufacture new leads, clients and even referrals at will

Learn how to launch a social media strategy that will generate more followers, effectively engage with your audience, and drive more opportunities

Discover how to craft all-star social media profiles that will help you achieve your business goals

Explore ways to reach your ideal audience so you aren't wasting time on people who won't convert

Learn about methods for turning contacts into clients — automatically

Uncover proven secrets to writing copy that grabs attention, sets you apart, and sells

Gain a complete understanding of how to automate your marketing and sales process

Discover proven ways to generate steady business on autopilot, 24/7, 365

Although the Jolt! Conference will provide value for any and all financial advisors, the curriculum will deliver the most value for advisors who handle their own marketing, advisor assistants who are responsible for marketing, marketing directors and CMOs who oversee marketing at large firms, consultants and coaches who financial advisors seek out for marketing advice, and financial industry writers, journalists, and content creators who are interested in marketing. Those interested in learning more or registering for the conference can do so at www.JoltConference.com.

ABOUT SNAPPY KRAKEN

Snappy Kraken is an automated growth program exclusively for financial advisors. Everything they do is designed to help advisors adapt their natural relationship-building skills to the new digital world. Advisors who join get to automate their marketing and leverage Snappy Kraken's "Cold to Gold" Relationship-Building Framework. To learn more about Snappy Kraken's award-winning solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, as well as the 2021 "State of Digital Marketing Report," visit www.SnappyKraken.com.

