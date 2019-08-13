SnapRoute Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS) wins Gold in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards®

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapRoute, the innovators delivering networking for the distributed cloud, announced today that it was named a Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in the Information Technology Software category by Network Products Guide (NPG), the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide.

SnapRoute's Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS) is recognized by NPG for its innovative containerized microservices based network operating system with embedded Kubernetes. With CN-NOS, companies can address the unique network requirements of the distributed cloud / edge (e.g. physical space limitations, unmanned, remote, cost sensitive); providing operational advantages including hitless upgrades and security patching, continuous compliance, unified infrastructure operating model, and costs up to 50% less than legacy solutions.

"The explosive growth of applications with unique latency, bandwidth, data privacy and autonomy is driving the rapid expansion of distributed cloud environments," said Dom Wilde, CEO, SnapRoute. "SnapRoute's CN-NOS enables organizations to rapidly, efficiently and cost effectively deploy application driven network capabilities at the edge. This recognition by Network Products Guide validates the innovation we've put into developing this solution and the power that it introduces into the marketplace."

Winners of the coveted annual IT World Awards will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco.

For more information on the SnapRoute CN-NOS and a free test drive of the solution, please visit https://www.snaproute.com.

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/ .

About SnapRoute

SnapRoute addresses the unique requirements of distributed cloud computing with the industry's first Cloud Native Network Operating System (CN-NOS). Built on a containerized, microservices architecture, SnapRoute's CN-NOS empowers companies to rapidly, securely and efficiently deploy application driven network capabilities from the data center to the distributed cloud edge using embedded Kubernetes. Companies can now accelerate application time to service, apply fixes in real-time without downtime requirements, enhance security by deploying only the services required to reduce the threat surface, and simplify operations to address the unique requirements of decentralized environments. To learn more, visit https://www.snaproute.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

SnapRoute Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications

646-741-8358

SnapRoute@luminapr.com

SOURCE SnapRoute

Related Links

https://www.snaproute.com

